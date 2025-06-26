Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Israeli ambassador tells Jewish leaders, senators that U.S. ...strikes ‘destroyed’ Iran’s nuclear sites

Schumer congratulates Mamdani for presumed NYC mayoral prima...ry win

Trump announces meeting with Iran but says a nuclear agreeme...nt ‘is not necessary’

Trump denies report that U.S. strikes did not destroy Irania...n nuclear facilities

Brandeis Center files suit against MIT for antisemitic discr...imination and harassment against Jewish students

Support among Democrats for Senate war powers resolution gro...wing 

Cruz amendment to Senate war powers resolution seeks to prai...se Trump’s Iran strikes

Schumer struggles to live up to ‘shomer’ designation amid pr...essure from his party 

House Committee votes to boost security grant proposal by $3...0 million

Trump says ‘China can continue to purchase Oil from Iran’...

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter to Iranians: Now is the ti...me to help yourselves

Prominent Qatari royal boosts Zohran Mamdani on social media

U.S. is prepared to counter potential closure of Strait of H...ormuz, CENTCOM nominee says

Sharansky: ‘The Iranian regime was exposed before its people... as a paper tiger’

Trump slams Israel for responding to Iranian ceasefire viola...tion

House Jewish Caucus presses Hegseth over press secretary Kin...gsley Wilson’s antisemitic rants 

Iran violates ceasefire with Israel within hours of its begi...nning

Will Iran’s nuclear program survive the U.S. and Israeli str...ikes?

Bipartisan Senate resolution condemns recent antisemitic att...acks

Mamdani’s ascent in NYC mayoral primary alarms Jewish voters...

Quick Hits

POMPEO'S PRAISE

Mike Pompeo says nuclear strikes restored deterrence against Iran, North Korea 

Speaking at the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire, the former secretary of state said Trump’s decision to act militarily ‘delivered more security for our friends in Israel and made the world safer’

Siavosh Hosseini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking at a conference a conference titled "Iran: Organized Resistance, Key to Overthrow" held at the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) headquarters in Auvers-sur-Oise (north of Paris) to review the future US policy towards Iran.

By
Emily Jacobs
June 26, 2025

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised President Donald Trump on Wednesday for his decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend, pushing back on criticism from the isolationist right that the attack would embroil the U.S. in another prolonged conflict in the Middle East. 

Pompeo appeared at the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire, a part of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, for “Building Back American Deterrence and Strength in a Dangerous World.” The former secretary of state said during a moderated conversation with Tim Horgan, WACNH’s executive director, that the U.S. strikes served to prevent war rather than cause it. 

“Make no mistake, President Trump’s decision to act … delivered more security for our friends in Israel and made the world safer. America reasserted its global leadership. We didn’t send the 82nd [bomb squadron] — we sent America,” Pompeo said. 

Pompeo said that he believed the strikes by Israel and the U.S. on Iran’s nuclear facilities had restored deterrence in regard to both Iran and North Korea. “I do know this: [North Korean] Chairman Kim [Jong Un] is sitting a little less comfortably on his throne today,” he said.

Pompeo, who also served as CIA director from 2017-2018, said he rejected accusations from the progressive left and isolationist right that U.S. military engagement in recent decades had largely led to extended wars that failed to achieve any serious national security objectives.

“I’ve been called a neocon warmonger or worse. But for four years [when I was CIA director and secretary of state] we had no wars. It wasn’t because we were peaceniks and isolationists, it was because of our understanding of the things that matter to America,” Pompeo explained.

Pompeo also reaffirmed his belief in continued U.S. support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, arguing that the success of the Ukrainians would ensure the safety of Western nations.

“We have to win,” Pompeo said. “The West needs to win, Ukraine needs to win, Europe needs to win.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice