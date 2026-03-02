A new battle in Persia as Purim arrives
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the ongoing joint U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran that began Saturday morning, and look at the responses from Gulf states, Capitol Hill and U.S. allies as the conflict enters its third day. We cover Columbia University’s effort to distance itself from the Columbia University Apartheid Divest group that called for “death to America” over the weekend, and report on Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s recent appearance on a podcast hosted by antisemitic conspiracy theorist Nate Cornacchia. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Simone Rodan-Benzaquen, Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon.
- Purim begins tonight, in which Jews around the world will read from the Book of Esther and recount the Jewish people’s victory over Haman in ancient Persia.
- Our teams in Israel, New York and Washington are covering the latest news and reports as the U.S. and Israel carry out operations targeting Iran, and as the Islamic Republic launches strikes across the region, with the majority targeting Israel and the United Arab Emirates. More below.
- Overnight, Hezbollah launched its first attacks on Israel in more than a year, firing projectiles toward population centers in northern Israel and prompting retaliatory Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. More below.
- The International Atomic Energy Agency is convening a special session of its Board of Governors in Vienna today, which was requested by Russia to focus on the joint U.S.-Israeli military operations targeting Iran, following a board meeting that was scheduled prior to the start of the weekend hostilities.
- President Donald Trump will posthumously award the Medal of Honor to Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds, who during World War II saved the lives of the hundreds of Jewish soldiers under his command at a POW camp in Nazi Germany. Trump is expected to take questions from the media at the event.
- The J Street national conference continues today in Washington. More below.
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MELISSA WEISS
As joint U.S.-Israeli operations against Iran and the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile and drone attacks continue into a third day, all parties are planning for what could be a conflict that stretches across weeks, despite the decapitation of nearly all of Iran’s senior-most officials in the opening salvos of the war.
On his Truth Social site, President Donald Trump doubled down on his push for Iranian protesters to take action, calling on “all Iranian patriots who yearn for freedom to seize this moment, to be brave, be bold, be heroic and take back your country. America is with you. I made a promise to you, and I fulfilled that promise. The rest will be up to you, but we’ll be there to help.”
Trump said on Sunday that the U.S. had sunk nine Iranian warships and destroyed Tehran’s naval headquarters as it works to dismantle the country’s entire naval fleet.
The president told numerous media outlets over the weekend that the time frame for operations would take four to five weeks, but said that Iranian officials “want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them.” Read more here.
Ali Larijani, the head of Iran’s National Security Council, refuted the claim, saying, “We will not negotiate with the United States.”
With the status of talks and any potential off-ramps in question, strikes continue in Israel and Iran, with Iranian proxy Hezbollah entering the hostilities early this morning with missile barrages targeting northern Israel.
The last 48 hours have scrambled and deepened alliances across the Middle East as a number of Arab states coalesced behind the U.S. In a joint statement released Sunday night, the U.S., Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates slammed Iran’s “indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks against sovereign territories across the region” and said the countries “stand united in defense of our citizens, sovereignty, and territory, and reaffirm our right to self-defense in the face of these attacks.”
NORTHERN FRONT
Day 3: Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon
Israel expanded its war effort against Iran to southern Lebanon on Monday after Iranian proxy Hezbollah launched rockets and drones at Israel overnight, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports.
What he said: “We have launched an offensive campaign against Hezbollah,” Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, the IDF’s chief of staff, said in a situational assessment on Monday. “We are not only operating defensively — we are now going on the offensive as well. We must prepare for many prolonged days of combat ahead.” The war against Iran and Hezbollah “requires strong defensive readiness and sustained offensive readiness, operating in continuous waves while constantly utilizing opportunities,” Zamir said.
By the numbers: The U.S. and Israel have suffered casualties throughout the weekend, including 12 civilians killed in Israel and three U.S. servicemembers killed during operations. Three U.S. F-15 fighter jets were accidentally shot down in a friendly fire incident over Kuwait late last night, CENTCOM announced, but all pilots ejected safely.
More from Zamir: The U.S. and Israeli militaries planned attacks on Iran for months, marking “unprecedented cooperation,” Zamir said on Saturday, hours after the launch of what Israel has called Operation Roaring Lion and the U.S. has called Operation Epic Fury, JI’s Lahav Harkov reports.