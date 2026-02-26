Will more Dem governors opt in for education tax credits?
Plus, Hollywood stars come out for Israel
👋 Good Thursday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at efforts by Jewish groups to lobby Democratic governors to opt into a new federal education tax credit program, and report on IL-9 congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh’s comments at a debate last night expressing opposition to U.S. support for Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system. We cover D.C. mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George’s pledge to the DSA that she would reject interactions with the “Zionist lobby,” and report on a new lawsuit filed by Jewish groups against California for its failure to address antisemitism in K-12 schools in the state. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rep. Greg Landsman and Jay Solomon.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are back in Geneva for Omani-brokered talks with Iran. The meeting comes two days after Witkoff, speaking at AIPAC’s Congressional Summit in Washington, said that any future nuclear deal with Iran should last indefinitely — a departure from the Obama administration’s 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which included sunset clauses.
- President Donald Trump will receive an intelligence briefing at 11 a.m.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wraps up his two-day visit to Israel today. In a speech yesterday at the Knesset — which was also attended by former New York Mayor Eric Adams — Modi, who was the first Indian leader to address the Israeli body, pledged that “India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment and beyond.”
- In California, JCRC Bay Area, the Jewish Federation Los Angeles and JPAC are hosting the Jewish California 2026 Governor Candidate Forum at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles. Speakers at the forum are set to include entrepreneur Tom Steyer, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), political commentator Steve Hilton, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.
- Jewish Alumni Strong is hosting a screening on Capitol Hill this afternoon of Duki Dror’s 2025 film “Unraveling UNRWA,” about the embattled U.N. organization.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S JOSH KRAUSHAAR
A pair of new polls — one in a Democratic Senate primary in Maine and one in a Republican gubernatorial primary in Florida — should sound alarm bells about the political and ideological trajectory of Gen Z voters, and the younger generation’s creeping tolerance of antisemitism that transcends party ID.
While the top lines from the polls generated the most headlines, the more notable takeaway was just how different the preferences of Boomers and Gen Zers were — even among those affiliated with the same party. The younger voters gravitated toward the candidates with checkered (at best) records on antisemitism.
James Fishback, a 31-year-old Republican investor who made a name for himself with incendiary social media posts attacking Israel and invoking antisemitic tropes, is barely winning a following among most Florida Republicans as he runs for governor. But among younger Republican voters, he appears to be building a growing base of support.
Graham Platner, an anti-establishment oyster farmer who for years had a skull-and-bones Totenkopf tattoo on his chest, a symbol adopted by a Nazi SS unit, is barely facing any backlash from Maine voters in his outsider Senate campaign. (He had the tattoo covered up during the campaign, amid widespread controversy.) Indeed, he may soon become the favorite to win the Senate seat in Maine, fueled by near-universal support among younger Democratic voters.
The polling underscores the dramatic generational disconnect.
TAXING TALK
Democratic governors facing push from Jewish groups to embrace education tax credits
At the start of a pivotal campaign cycle, Democratic governors will face a politically high-stakes decision this year on a new education policy that President Donald Trump signed into law last year. One provision of Republicans’ sweeping spending package adopted in 2025 — dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” by Trump — was a measure that provides a dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit for people who donate to approved scholarship organizations that can support a range of education expenses, including private school tuition and tutoring. Individual states must opt in for taxpayers to be eligible for the credit of up to $1,700 annually, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
The dilemma: Democratic governors, skeptical of school choice programs and wary of powerful teachers’ unions, face a tricky choice. They have to opt in by the end of the year for taxpayers to be eligible for the credit. The National Education Association urged lawmakers to vote against the bill last year, and has said that “voucher-inspired schemes” like the federal tax credit program “erode public education, the foundation of our democracy.” (An NEA spokesperson declined to comment on Wednesday.) Orthodox Jewish groups have long supported school choice efforts, including vouchers, while most non-Orthodox groups sat out those matters in the past or opposed them. Now, Orthodox leaders are being joined by the Jewish Federations of North America as the umbrella group urges Democratic governors to support the bill.
Bonus: eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim does a deep dive into the program and how it could impact the Jewish community.