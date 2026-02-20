Exclusive

ADL and Robert Kraft’s antisemitism group join forces to expand reach of blue square campaign

The Anti-Defamation League and Blue Square Alliance Against Hate are joining forces in a new partnership to combat the spread of antisemitism, Jewish Insider has learned.

ADL said it will integrate the blue square symbol, which has become popularized by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s group, into its educational programming such as tool kits and content for synagogues as well as materials and content distributed to other faith communities.

“We are proud to embrace the blue square campaign as we seek to build empathy for the Jewish people and to expand understanding about the root causes and consequences of antisemitism,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

“The blue square serves as a universal symbol for unity and solidarity. It’s a call to action that

demonstrates we are strongest when we stand together, arm in arm as sisters and brothers, united by our shared values,” said Kraft, founder of the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, which rebranded last year from the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

“At a time when there is far too much divisiveness in our country, this is when we need the unity that the blue square represents most. By partnering with the ADL, we are amplifying our mission to stand up to Jewish hate and all hate and are expanding the reach of the blue square to reach more Americans in communities across our country in order to fight hate together,” Kraft continued.

Blue Square and the ADL have a history of collaboration: Earlier this month, ADL conducted a survey on reactions to the Blue Square Alliance’s Super Bowl commercial amid a political debate over its impact. The antisemitism watchdog plans to honor Kraft at its annual conference next month in New York City.