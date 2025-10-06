exclusive

AIPAC to air ad on MSNBC featuring hostage testimony

AIPAC is set to begin airing an ad on MSNBC on Monday featuring testimony from former hostage Ohad Ben Ami, who was held by Hamas in Gaza for 491 days.

The ad — while largely non-political — constitutes a notable outreach from AIPAC to the liberal Democratic base, a demographic that polls show is growing increasingly antagonistic toward Israel.

The ad will air in the Washington area 14 times over seven days, seven times on morning shows and seven times during the evening.

“Doctors said that if I would have stayed another two weeks or three, I would have not survived. We are in the dark, no food, no medicine. Like, you are in hell,” Ben Ami states in the ad. “It is more than 200 days [since] I [got] out. If you want to bring [the remaining hostages home] alive, we must do it fast.”

“Hamas still holds 48 hostages in Gaza,” captions displayed on screen read. “Free the hostages, remove Hamas, end the war.”

Hamas officials are meeting with Israeli negotiators in Cairo on Monday following an announcement from the terror group on Friday that it was willing to enter final negotiations to release the hostages and end the war, along the terms outlined by President Donald Trump’s proposal.