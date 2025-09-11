Charlie Kirk remembered as bulwark against antisemitism
Plus, the mood at MEAD
Good Thursday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to friends and associates of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk after the conservative activist was shot and killed at an event at a Utah university. We cover the House’s passage of the 2026 defense bill, including a repeal of the AUMF, and report on concerns by two senior pro-Israel House Democrats that Israeli annexation efforts could pose a threat to the Abraham Accords. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Jerry Seinfeld, Larry Ellison and Dana Stroul.
- Today is the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2021, terror attacks. Ceremonies and commemorations will be held around the country today in remembrance of the attacks.
- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend a ceremony at the Pentagon this morning to commemorate the day, while Vice President JD Vance will attend a ceremony at Ground Zero in Manhattan. Trump will travel to New York this afternoon to attend tonight’s Yankees game against the Detroit Tigers.
- In Israel, the Jewish National Fund and the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem are jointly holding a remembrance ceremony.
- The Senate Appropriations Committee is holding its markup for the Department of Homeland Security, while the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is holding its confirmation hearing for Sergio Gor.
- The Jefferies TechTrek wraps up today in Tel Aviv.
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S Gabby Deutch
When 200 top policymakers, analysts and government officials from the U.S. and the Middle East gathered on Wednesday for the second day of the high-profile MEAD conference, one topic was top of mind for everyone at the ritzy Washington confab: Israel’s strike on Doha a day earlier that targeted senior Hamas officials who were gathered in the Qatari capital.
Although many at the conference were decidedly pro-Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s risky mission — Israel’s first-ever airstrikes on Qatar, a major non-NATO ally of the United States — faced significant skepticism, particularly as reports emerged that the attack may not have killed the high-level Hamas leaders that Israel hoped to target.
In a rare on-the-record session, former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Israel’s opposition leader, questioned whether the strike fit within Israel’s broader war aims.
“If you take the operation itself, per se, and you single it out from anything else, of course these are a bunch of bad people that we should have killed a long time ago, and whenever you have a chance to kill them, you should kill them,” Lapid said. “Having said that, as the hours go by, we understand two things. A is that it might not be as successful as we thought in the beginning, and B [is] that this has nothing to do with strategy. It’s just an operation.”
That language marked a shift from Lapid’s initial reaction to the Qatar strike, which he described on Tuesday afternoon in a Hebrew-language tweet as “an exceptional operation to thwart our enemies.”
A lot changed in the interim: President Donald Trump said he was “very unhappy” with the attack, and that it “does not advance Israel or America’s goals.” Arab nations rallied around Qatar, with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Saudi Arabia all visiting Doha this week. That led some MEAD attendees to argue that Israel’s strike could jeopardize regional integration efforts led by Washington.
IN MEMORIAM
Charlie Kirk remembered as a bulwark against antisemitism on the right
Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old Trump ally and conservative campus advocacy leader who was fatally shot at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, was seen as a crucial bulwark against rising antisemitism and anti-Israel antagonism on the far right, friends and acquaintances told Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel and Emily Jacobs. While he was best known as a fierce and unyielding critic of what he assailed as the excesses of left-wing culture, Kirk, the founder of the youth activist group Turning Point USA, also cautioned against the risks of young conservatives embracing antisemitism and online conspiracy theories about Jews and Israel.
Friends grieve: Jewish conservatives who were close with Kirk both personally and professionally lamented his death as a major loss for the long-term standing of pro-Israel sentiment in the MAGA movement, citing his continued defense of Israel and recent commentary warning against the embrace of antisemitism on the far right while visiting college campuses nationwide with TPUSA. Josh Hammer, a conservative political commentator and a personal friend of Kirk, argued that Kirk’s affinity for the Jewish people was grounded in his evangelical Christian faith and the fact that some of his earliest professional mentors were conservative pro-Israel champions David Horowitz and Dennis Prager. Hammer said he and Kirk engaged regularly on the best ways to address rising antisemitism within the GOP, and that he was concerned about how Kirk’s absence going forward would impact that surge.