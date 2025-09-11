Worthy Reads

What Charlie Kirk Meant: The Free Press’ Adam Rubenstein reflects on the life and death of Charlie Kirk, whom he’d profiled in 2018 amid Kirk’s meteoric rise. “If I had to use a single word to capture him, it would be gracious. We could disagree about anything — and we did — but he would, without fail, engage civilly and explain his point of view. He did not do this, as many do, to make himself feel smart. He did it so he could share the other side of something he cared about. And he cared deeply. … Charlie Kirk was not naive. In the video after he is shot, you can see a security team of at least half a dozen bodyguards surround him and spirit him away. Like anyone speaking their mind in public these days, he knew there was a risk. He had the courage anyway. And today he died under one of those tents where he defended freedom — his, and all of ours.” [FreePress]

A Just Incursion: In The Washington Post, John Spencer, the chair of urban warfare studies at West Point’s Modern War Institute, argues that the IDF’s military incursion into Gaza City is lawful and necessary to end the war. “In war, there are no perfect solutions, only questions: Is an operation lawful or unlawful, moral or immoral, necessary or unnecessary? Given Israel’s record thus far, its attack on Gaza City will be lawful, moral and necessary. The IDF will proceed like any modern military facing an entrenched enemy in dense cities. The end of the war depends on whether Hamas releases captives and surrenders its grip on Gaza City. No government can allow a terrorist army to maintain safe haven in a dense city while holding hostages and firing rockets. If Hamas fighters refuse, Israel is justified in completing its siege and assault until they are defeated.” [WashPost]

Khamenei’s Calculus: In Foreign Policy, the Middle East Institute’s Alex Vatanka lays out the miscalculations he believes Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is making in his approach to the West and in his allyship with Russia and China. “His revolutionary identity is built on never yielding to the United States, and he will not abandon that legacy unless the payoff is unmistakably greater. So far, U.S. President Donald Trump has offered no such incentive. Washington, in fact, shows little sign of having a coherent strategy for compromise with Iran beyond pressing for capitulation on three issues: enrichment, missiles, and its network of militant allies. In the absence of clarity, Tehran assumes the Iran file has been subcontracted to Israel — making a negotiated deal even more perilous from Khamenei’s perspective. Meanwhile, Khamenei’s ability to prepare the country for greater turmoil is constrained, leaving him to shuffle the national security team around without authorizing a fundamental change of course. And he still clings to the hope that U.S. rivalry with China and Russia will create exit ramps from Western pressure — even as many in Tehran warn against mistaking Beijing’s pageantry for protection.” [ForeignPolicy]