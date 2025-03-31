money matters

State Department foreign aid cuts slashed $13 million in Israel grants

The nearly 40 impacted grants were largely for research projects, many focused on agriculture

The Trump administration’s widespread cuts to programs at the State Department slashed $13 million in grants for Israeli institutions, largely targeting agricultural, scientific and medical research programs, according to a new spreadsheet showing canceled State Department programs shared with Congress.

The cuts, covering nearly 40 separate grants, mostly impacted Israeli universities and research institutions. A large majority of the grants were focused on agricultural research projects such as crop resilience and water issues. Others were focused on subjects like desalination, wastewater treatment and health-care issues such as combating bird flu.

A small number of the grants may have run afoul of the Trump administration’s anti-DEI policies, including $199,000 to support opportunities for women in science, technology, education and mathematics; and $25,000 to the Jewish refugee advocacy group HIAS to support LGBTQ asylum seekers in Israel.

A handful of other grants related to combating the effects of climate change, something the Trump administration has deemphasized as a priority.

One of the canceled grants was for $450,000 to the Institute for National Security Studies, the leading Israeli national security think tank, for unspecified purposes.

While the spreadsheet, first reported by Politico last week, does not make clear which accounts funded the research in question, the U.S. has long backed cooperative research programs between American and Israeli institutions under the Binational Agricultural Research and Development Fund (BARD), Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) program and the Binational Science Foundation (BSF), decades-old programs with strong bipartisan support.

Those programs are jointly funded and support collaborative work between U.S. and Israeli institutions and companies.

The first Trump administration had worked with the Israeli government to expand BARD, BIRD and BSF, changing U.S. policy to permit funding to institutions in the West Bank.

The two governments also implemented procedures to “ensure BARD remains in force indefinitely,” according to a 2020 State Department press release, and signed a Scientific and Technological Cooperation Agreement to provide for greater scientific cooperation.

That press release emphasized that the investments paid significant dividends for the U.S. and for Israel and kept scientists in both countries on the leading edge of a range of civilian and military technologies.