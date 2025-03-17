Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Schumer conversation on antisemitism with Ritchie Torres postponed

The event in New York City, to promote Schumer’s new book 'Antisemitism in America,' was postponed without explanation

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for CSS//Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY)/Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

By
Melissa Weiss
March 17, 2025

A book event for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) moderated by Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), slated for Tuesday night at New York’s Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, has been postponed, a staffer for the Manhattan venue confirmed to Jewish Insider on Monday.

The postponement of the gathering, one of several scheduled events this week around the release of Schumer’s new book, Antisemitism in America: A Warning, comes days after Schumer argued against forcing a government shutdown as a negotiating tool, saying it would further empower President Donald Trump and White House advisor Elon Musk. 

Nine other Democrats joined Schumer in voting for a procedural cloture motion to break a filibuster of a GOP government funding bill and prevent a government shutdown. House Democrats vehemently opposed the move. 

After the Senate vote, Torres criticized the Democrats who voted in favor of cloture, saying they “are making a strategic miscalculation that we as a party will live to regret.”

The event was removed from the Streicker Center’s website over the weekend. An archived version of the page saved on March 15 indicates that the event was posted through at least midday Saturday. 

The event was also set to face protests from Jewish activists frustrated by Schumer’s failure to pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act in the last Congress.

Schumer’s scheduled event on Wednesday at Washington’s Sixth and I Synagogue, where he was set to speak about the book in conversation with Jewish Council for Public Affairs CEO Amy Spitalnick, was also postponed.

Schumer is still scheduled to speak on Monday night at Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Free Library as part of the book tour.

Jewish Insider’s senior congressional correspondent Marc Rod contributed to this report.

