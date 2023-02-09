👋 Good Thursday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to Andrew Weinstein about today’s antisemitism summit at the United Nations, and report on yesterday’s hearing with former Twitter officials on Capitol Hill. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Amb. Irit Lillian, Jeff Zients and Rabbi Noah Farkas.

This afternoon, U.S. government officials, Jewish community leaders and representatives of several countries will convene at the U.N. headquarters to hash out potential strategies for combating antisemitism at the global level, at a high-profile event conceived by Andrew Weinstein, public delegate to the United Nations General Assembly.

“Sadly, we’ve seen this incredible rise in antisemitism both domestically and globally,” Weinstein said in a recent interview with Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel. “I felt like this was an opportunity for me to use this position and this platform to push back on that, to identify where it exists in the U.N. system and to help promote the Biden administration policy of combating antisemitism.”

Weinstein, who also serves on the advocacy and engagement committee of the Anti-Defamation League, expressed optimism that the discussion could at least tentatively lead to a plan of action for addressing anti-Jewish bigotry rather than simply lingering on the phenomenon itself, as other panels have done.

“I myself have been to a number of events that do a very good job of identifying the rise of antisemitism but don’t necessarily talk about effective strategies that have been utilized,” Weinstein said. The discussion, which will be live-streamed, is designed to encourage participants to arrive at “some ideas and plans” and “to continue U.S. leadership in countering antisemitism,” he explained.

Led by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., the gathering will open with remarks from Doug Emhoff, the Jewish second gentleman, who recently concluded a five-day tour through Poland and Germany to observe International Holocaust Remembrance Day, followed by a panel discussion moderated by Sarah Hurwitz, an author and speechwriter.

In a statement to JI, Thomas-Greenfield said Weinstein “played a crucial role in getting this important event organized,” adding that she is “proud to have partnered with” Emhoff as well as U.N. colleagues “for this discussion focused on practical solutions to stop the global rise of antisemitism.”

“The horrible truth is, all around the world, antisemitism is threatening the safety, security and sense of belonging Jewish people deserve,” Thomas-Greenfield said in the statement. “This hate is being stoked not only by extremist groups, but also by mainstream political leaders, popular celebrities and people in positions of power. It’s being furthered both online and in-person, directly and indirectly, covertly and out in the open. We need to stand up to this threat, and stand up for Jewish people everywhere.”

The three panelists will include Melissa Fleming, the U.N. under-secretary-general for global communications; Deborah Lipstadt, the U.S. special envoy for monitoring and combating antisemitism; and Ted Deutch, a former Democratic congressman who now serves as chief executive of the American Jewish Committee.

Weinstein, a lawyer and Democratic fundraiser who lives in Parkland, Fla., has for years maintained close ties to President Joe Biden, and he drew on his connections in the White House to formalize the U.N. event, which has been in the works since last fall. “Back in October, I was, like most of us, extremely troubled and upset about the precipitous rise in antisemitic violence and harassment and other incidents — and was looking for a way to work within the framework of my role to do something,” Weinstein told JI. “I came up with the concept of hosting an event at the United Nations.”

While the meeting isn’t the first to tackle antisemitism at the U.N., Weinstein believes it is a unique opportunity to spotlight a worrying trend in partnership with a “diverse, cross-regional” group of participating member states, including Argentina, Canada, Israel, Morocco and the United Kingdom. Read more here.

Today on the Hill, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) will host the first meeting of the Bagel Caucus, birthed following a Twitter exchange with Reps. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) last month. JI’s Marc Rod will be there for a bagel and shmear. Punchbowl reports that the bagels will be brought in from an array of appetizing shops and delis around New York City.

Overheard at last night’s Washington Press Club Foundation dinner: “I’m the first Jewish majority leader,” Chuck Schumer said. “But, I am not just Jew-ish like some other New Yorkers in Congress. I’m Jewish! I’m the real thing, baby!”