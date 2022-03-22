👋 Good Tuesday morning!

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett traveled to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday, where he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will receive a classified briefing on the status of Iran nuclear talks this afternoon.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the final remaining hurdle to a new nuclear agreement with Iran is lifting the terror designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Se­nior U.S. of­fi­cials cited in the report say a fail­ure to give Iran this concession quickly could cause a break­down in ne­go­ti­a­tions in which every other sticking point has been resolved.

The U.S. proposal to remove the terror designation, according to the report, would be based on a commitment from Iran to rein in regional aggression and not to target Americans. Officials argue that if Iran doesn’t keep to those terms, the terror designation could be reimposed. This comes as the Biden administration has so far rebuffed calls from allies to redesignate the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen as terrorists, despite their recent drone and missile attacks on civilians in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, Bennett argued that the U.S. seems will­ing to agree to a deal with Iran “at al­most any cost,” adding, “We are very con­cerned about the United States’ in­ten­tion to give in to Iran’s out­ra­geous de­mand and re­move the IRGC from the list of ter­ror­ist or­ga­ni­za­tions.”

Sixty-two Republican lawmakers, led by Rep. Scott Franklin (R-FL) and including conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) signed a letter — a draft of which was obtained by Jewish Insider — to Secretary of State Tony Blinken expressing opposition to withdrawing the IRGC’s terrorism designation.

Franklin told JI on Monday, “Delisting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the State Department’s Foreign Terrorist Organization list is unacceptable under any circumstances. Secretary Blinken must make it clear to Americans, our allies, and Iran that delisting the IRGC is a non-starter.” The letter has not yet been finalized.

In a speech on Myanmar on Monday morning at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, Secretary of State Tony Blinken praised the work of Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, groups he described as “​independent, impartial sources”​ documenting human rights abuses in the embattled Southeast Asian country.

The speech came days after Blinken spoke with leaders from both organizations, and a month after Amnesty released a report that accused Israel of “apartheid.” Earlier this month, the director of Amnesty International USA, Paul O’Brien, came under fire for comments about American Jewish attitudes toward Israel.

Over the weekend, an Amnesty staffer in the U.K. posted a photo outside the Israeli Embassy in London, where staffers for the organization erected a sign labeling the street “Apartheid Avenue.”