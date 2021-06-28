👋 Good Monday morning!

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. and U.N. Gilad Erdan announced on Sunday that he submitted his resignation from the Washington posting to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pending the appointment of a new ambassador, but will stay on as Israel’s representative at the U.N.

Hours after the announcement, Erdan appeared at a farewell event in Manhattan to honor outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. More below.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken met with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Rome yesterday, where the two discussed Iran and a reset in Israeli relations with U.S. Democrats. Lapid distinguished his approach from former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s, reiterating that “mistakes were made” that exacerbated the partisan divide on Israel, and said Israel remained opposed to U.S. accession to an Iranian nuclear deal but wouldn’t debate those disagreements as publicly as before.

The U.S. carried out three airstrikesSunday night against Iranian-backed militias along the Syrian-Iraqi border. The Pentagon announced the “defensive precision airstrikes” in response to recent unmanned aerial drone attacks against the U.S. military launched from the militias’ facilities.

The strikes — two in Syria and one in Iraq — were carried out at the orders of President Joe Biden, the Pentagon said. The military has grappled with increased attacks from Iranian-backed militias using small armed drones that can more easily evade U.S. defenses. Similar drones were also used by Iranian-backed militias in Gaza during the violence last month. In May, CENTCOM commander Gen. Frank McKenzie warned that the military needed to improve defensive solutions against the inexpensive, yet sophisticated, drones. Both the U.S. and Israel have recently begun testing systems with high-powered lasers to shoot down drone swarms and other aerial threats.

A working group agreed upon by U.S. and Israeli national security officials in April to counter Iran’s use of drones and cruise missiles in the region met for the first time earlier this month.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who leads the Foreign Relations subcommittee focusing on the Middle East, raised concerns about repeated strikes on Iranian proxies, saying they “are starting to look like what would qualify as a pattern of hostilities under the War Powers Act. Both the Constitution and the War Powers Act require the president to come to Congress for a war declaration under these circumstances.”

Jewish Insider reached out to all first-term House members to ask if they plan to join the upcoming American Israel Education Foundation trip to Israel for first-term legislators. So far, Reps. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Kat Cammack (R-FL), Barry Moore (R-AL) and Randy Feenstra (R-IA) have said they’re going. Reps. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Stephanie Bice (R-OK) and Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM) are not.

In one of his first public appearances since leaving office in January, former President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Northeast Ohio on Saturday in support of congressional candidate and former administration staffer Max Miller, whom Trump referred to as “a trusted aide of mine at the White House.” Of Miller, Trump said, “He did a fantastic job. He helped me with North Korea negotiations, and we did so much for Israel and Iraq and the G7, G20. We brought peace to the Middle East if this guy [Biden] would finish it. But now he’s going back to the Iran deal, which is going to destroy Israel, or there’s going to be a big war more likely.”