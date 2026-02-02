HOOP DREAMS

Deni Avdija becomes first Israeli to be selected for NBA All-Star Game

Avdija was one of 14 players to be named a reserve and one of seven from the Western Conference

Israeli basketball sensation Deni Avdija has been selected as a Western Conference reserve for the NBA All-Star Game, becoming the first Israeli-born player to earn an appearance in the league’s marquee midseason showcase.

The reserve selections were revealed on Sunday evening following the announcement of the starters on Jan. 19. Avdija was one of 14 players to be named a reserve and one of seven from the Western Conference, joining a star-studded group that includes Anthony Edwards, Jamal Murray, Chet Holmgren, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and LeBron James.

Avdija is now the 17th player in Trail Blazers’ franchise history to be named to the NBA All-Star game and the first since Damian Lillard made an appearance in 2023.

Already the only Israeli-born player to record a triple-double and having surpassed Omri Casspi as Israel’s all-time leading NBA scorer – Avdija now adds another historic milestone to his six-year career. The selection also marks a significant moment for Israeli representation on one of the NBA’s biggest stages.

Following the announcement, the Trail Blazers posted a photo on social media of Avdija with “All Star” written on the back of his jersey and the caption: “DENI AVDIJA. ALL STAR.”

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter also celebrated the announcement, congratulating Avdija in a post on X on Sunday evening.

“Congratulations Deni Avdija, on becoming the first Israeli ever voted into the NBA All-Star Game,” Leiter wrote. “We’re excited to watch your career grow and will be cheering you on every step of the way.”

Avdija has seen a significant jump in his stats and playing time this season, notching a career year and setting both Israeli and franchise records. Averaging 25.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, he ranks top 15 in the league in total points (11th) and total assists (13th) and has entered discussions for the league’s Most Improved Player award.

Responding to some of the hate he has received over his nationality, Avdija has called on the critics to become “more educated” on the Middle East, telling The Athletic last month that fans should respect him “as a basketball player.”

“Why does it matter if I’m from Israel, or wherever in the world, or what my race is?” Avdija said. “You don’t have to love what I stand for or how I look, but if I’m a good player, give props.”

Throughout the season, Avdija has received praise from prominent and seasoned players around the league. The Israeli sensation has been called a “star” by Durant, and was the topic of conversation on James’ “Mind the Game” podcast with NBA legend Steve Nash.

Now, Avdija will follow in their footsteps, taking a step no Israeli player has before and donning the NBA All-Star threads for the first time in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. ET.