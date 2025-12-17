Waltz's words

At Israeli mission’s Hanukkah reception, Mike Waltz vows to confront U.N. antisemitism

As Jews worldwide face a scourge of antisemitism — including the mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration at Australia’s Bondi Beach over the weekend — U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz said on Tuesday night that the U.S. “can and will confront antisemitism without apology, without hesitation and will do so everywhere around the world, including right here in the halls of the U.N.”

“We are taking real action on those who perpetuate their antisemitic actions,” Waltz said at a Hanukkah reception hosted by Israel’s U.N. mission, held at The Jewish Museum in Manhattan. He pointed to recent U.S. sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the U.N. special rapporteur for the Palestinian Territories who has frequently bashed Israel.

At the event, which was co-hosted by UJA-Federation of New York to mark the third night of Hanukkah, Waltz also lauded President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, calling it “not perfect,” but offering “a far better chance [at peace] than where we were just a few months ago.”

“The goal is to break that cycle of insanity where Hamas is allowed to survive, attack Israel once again, Israel responds and here we are all over again,” continued Waltz. “President Trump’s plan will break that cycle. We are going to see it through, and ultimately, he is determined — and put his name on it in a huge way, to the point that we have hundreds of soldiers on the ground in Israel — in moving all of that forward so that we never experience another Oct. 7.”

Last month, the U.N. Security Council voted 13-0 in favor of Trump’s peace plan, which Waltz called “the most positive council, probably ever.”

“We will work in partnership with Israel, not only to fight antisemitism, but to bring peace and stability to that region so the next generation isn’t experiencing what the previous generation did. We can expand the Abraham Accords,” continued Waltz. “Let’s bring light to the darkness we’ve seen these last two years.”

“We are determined to make the U.N. great again. We have a new term called ‘MUNGA’ — Make the U.N. Great Again,” Waltz said as the crowd erupted in laughter.

As guests noshed on festive hors d’oeuvres — bite-sized latkes and sufganiyot — remarks were also delivered by Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon and Eric Goldstein, the outgoing CEO of UJA-Federation.

“What happened in Australia on the first night of Hanukkah was an act of terror targeting Jews,” said Danon. Among the 15 killed in the attack were 10-year-old Matilda Britvan, Chabad Rabbi Eli Schlanger and Holocaust survivor Alex Kleytman.

“Three generations targeted simply for being Jewish. Tonight we honor their memories,” continued Danon before — together with Goldstein and Chabad’s Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky — lighting a menorah made from shrapnel of Iranian ballistic missiles intercepted by Israeli and U.S. interceptors.