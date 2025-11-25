ANALYSIS

Foreign accounts foment antisemitic content on Elon Musk’s X

A new feature from X that allows users to see where accounts are located across the world has exposed a range of extreme political actors as misrepresenting the countries in which they claim to be operating — raising questions over foreign involvement in online discourse.

The discrepancies have been particularly clarifying with regard to anti-Israel commentators as well as far-right MAGA influencers who frequently spread antisemitic rhetoric while espousing “America First” ideology.

Thanks to digital sleuths, it quickly became clear that many widely followed accounts were actually operating in such far-flung locales as Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Qatar, among other places — underscoring the degree to which outside agitators are fomenting division on both the left and right.

One illustrative far-right account, “MAGA Nation,” which claims to be “standing strong with President Trump,” for instance, was based in Eastern Europe rather than the United States, the X feature showed. Other similarly named accounts were discovered to be based in Nigeria and Thailand, contradicting the isolationist tenor of their rhetoric.

Several accounts that built large audiences condemning Israel and its war in Gaza were found to be running out of foreign countries. One account called “Gaza Notifications,” for example, is listed as being Turkey-based.. Meanwhile, Palestinian journalist Motasem Dalloul denied claims that he was operating from Poland, which X showed to be his location, while purporting to live in Gaza. Dalloul responded to the claims with a video of himself in front of destroyed buildings and tent encampments and told podcast host Daniel Mael that he was using an e-SIM.

Meanwhile, a far-left political activist tied to Track AIPAC — an X account that has faced accusations of antisemitism for demanding the pro-Israel lobbying group register as a foreign agent — was found to be living in Germany, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

“Why are people in Pakistan, India, Qatar, Bangladesh and elsewhere trying to sell us division and racism?” Robby Soave, a senior editor for Reason magazine, asked in The Hill on Monday. “The answer is self-apparent,” he said. “Because they want America to fail. They want us to weaken. They want us to descend into infighting. They want us to start pointing fingers and scream in each other’s faces. They want us to fall behind.”

Other accounts disputed the accuracy of the feature, which was introduced over the weekend, or claimed that it did not provide a full picture of the situation.

The political advocacy arm of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, responding to scrutiny over a location in Turkey, said in an X post Monday that its director “first registered the account while he was visiting family in Istanbul,” adding: “Hardly a grand terrorist conspiracy.”

“Torah Judaism,” which calls itself an “anti-Zionist organization” in New York, was found to be based in the Philippines, the X tool showed. The account, in a “disclaimer,” attributed the location to unspecified “outsourced support” and claimed it operates in the United States.

Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, said in a recent post that “there are a few rough edges that will be resolved by Tuesday,” adding that “incorrect” data “will be updated periodically based on best available information.”

Regardless of any apparent inaccuracies, the data broadly makes clear that users should, at least until proven otherwise, be skeptical about the purported origins of accounts that they follow on social media.