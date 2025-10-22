The collapse of moral boundaries in U.S. politics
We report on comments from former staff and an acquaintance of Graham Platner who said the Maine Senate candidate lied about knowing the meaning behind his chest tattoo that resembles a Nazi symbol, and cover Vice President JD Vance's comments, made yesterday in Israel, that Hamas will be "obliterated" if it does not disarm. We report on Paul Ingrassia's withdrawal from consideration to head the Office of Special Counsel over recently revealed racist and antisemitic texts, and cover yesterday's Senate hearing on Hezbollah's operations in Venezuela.
- Vice President JD Vance is in Israel today for meetings with senior officials. The vice president had separate meetings earlier today with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. More below.
- In a ceremony at the president’s residence in Jerusalem tonight, Herzog is awarding the 2025 Presidential Medal of Honor to nine individuals, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner, Israeli historian Dina Porat, entrepreneur Yossi Vardi and Druze leader Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif. Read more in eJewishPhilanthropy here.
- Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) is slated to visit Lakewood, N.J., today as part of her outreach to the state’s Jewish community ahead of next month’s gubernatorial election. Sherrill’s visit comes as Republican Jack Ciattarelli faces criticism for a recent comment, made by his Muslim affairs advisor at a campaign event over the weekend, that the advisor wasn’t “taking money from Jews.”
One of the defining characteristics of our age is the utter lack of institutional gatekeepers and red lines against hate in our politics and culture. Extremist rhetoric, antisemitism, racism and approval of political violence are all becoming commonplace in our discourse, to the point where Americans have become numb to the crazy.
Just take a look at the headlines over the last month of scandals that have captured national attention — and would have been unthinkable not long ago.
Paul Ingrassia, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Office of Special Counsel, withdrew himself from consideration yesterday after belated backlash over his history of racist and antisemitic comments — including a recently revealed text message chain where he said he has a “Nazi streak.” We reported on Ingrassia’s extremist record in May, revealing a string of antisemitic and racist public social media posts, including this shocking comment on X days after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack: “I think we could all admit at this stage that Israel/Palestine, much like Ukraine before it, and BLM before that, and covid/vaccine before that, was yet another psyop.”
Ingrassia also has been an ally of Nick Fuentes, a virulently antisemitic podcast host and far-right influencer who has long trafficked in Holocaust denial. He attended a rally in 2024 for Fuentes, and in 2023 defended Fuentes after he was banned from Twitter.
Ample documentation of Ingrassia’s bigotry didn’t stunt his nomination, though the new shocking revelations from the private text chain caused key Republicans — most notably, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI), Rick Scott (R-FL) and James Lankford (R-OK) — to withdraw their support and end his chances of getting confirmed.
But the fact that he got as close as he did to receiving a hearing for the plum role shows just how much antisemitism is becoming normalized.
Graham Platner, the embattled far-left candidate in Maine’s Senate race, already under scrutiny over social media posts declaring himself a communist and calling the police “bastards,” acknowledged he has a skull-and-crossbones tattoo on his chest that his just-departed political director characterized as “anti-Semitic.” A former acquaintance of Platner’s said he called the tattoo “my Totkenpof,” referring to a symbol adopted by a Nazi SS unit.
Platner is facing Maine Gov. Janet Mills, the favorite of the party establishment (for good reason) in the Democratic Senate primary. Platner has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), praised by several progressive senators and backed by a number of leading labor unions, including the UAW.
Despite Platner’s remarkable baggage and Nazi-themed tattoo, Sanders still is standing behind him. ”I personally think he is an excellent candidate. We don’t have enough candidates in this country who are prepared to take on the powers to be and fight for the working class,” Sanders said Tuesday, when pressed by reporters about the tattoo allegations.
Graham Platner says ‘I am not a secret Nazi’ after photos of his tattoo emerge
Graham Platner, a far-left Democratic candidate running for Senate in Maine who has captured the enthusiasm of the party’s grassroots base, sought to preempt rumors circulating in recent weeks that a black skull-and-cross bones tattoo on his chest is a Nazi symbol, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports. On a podcast earlier this week, Platner, a Marine veteran and oyster farmer in Maine who has faced scrutiny over past online posts, confirmed the existence of the tattoo, seen in a video he shared displaying his bare chest, but suggested that his opponents in the race have been spreading claims that the symbol is affiliated with Nazism, which he forcefully denied.
Conflicting accounts: “I am not a secret Nazi. Actually, if you read through my Reddit comments, I think you can pretty much figure out where I stand on Nazism and antisemitism and racism in general,” said Platner, 41. But according to a person who socialized with Platner when he was living in Washington, D.C., more than a decade ago, Platner had specifically acknowledged that the tattoo was a Totenkopf, the “death’s head” symbol adopted by an infamous Nazi SS unit that guarded concentration camps in World War II. “He said, ‘Oh, this is my Totenkopf,’” the former acquaintance told JI recently. “He said it in a cutesy little way.” Platner’s former political director, Genevieve McDonald, who resigned from his campaign last week over her objection to his recently unearthed incendiary Reddit comments, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that “Graham has an antisemitic tattoo on his chest.” McDonald wrote in the post, “He’s not an idiot, he’s a military history buff. Maybe he didn’t know it when he got it, but he got it years ago and he should have had it covered up because he knows damn well what it means.”