turek's take

Leading Democratic Senate recruit in Iowa backed conditions on U.S. support for Israel

Iowa state Rep. Josh Turek, a leading Democratic Senate candidate in the state, supported an amendment in the Iowa Statehouse earlier this year that called for conditions on U.S. support for Israel’s ability to eliminate terrorist groups.

The amendment, which failed to pass, would have struck language in a pro-Israel resolution supporting Israel’s “sovereignty and right to pursue, without interference or condemnation, the elimination of any terrorist group until all such groups are permanently neutralized and Israelis can live in peace.”

It would have instead inserted language that stated that the Iowa House supports Israeli sovereignty and its right to take action to eliminate terrorist threats but added: “However, this support is conditioned upon the State of Israel’s adherence to international humanitarian law and protection of innocent civilian lives. The House of Representatives affirms its commitment to human rights and condemns acts by any party that constitute war crimes, crimes against humanity or indiscriminate attacks against civilian populations.”

Turek ultimately voted in favor of final passage of the resolution, which expresses support for Israel, condemns antisemitism and expresses solidarity with the victims of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, without the amendment. He also voted for another amendment, which also failed, which condemned President Donald Trump for pardoning antisemitic extremists involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Turek’s campaign declined to comment on his votes, or on his position on efforts to suspend U.S. arms sales and transfers to Israel.

Though the GOP is favored to win the Iowa Senate seat, Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) decision not to run for reelection could improve Democrats’ chances of flipping the seat next November.

Other declared Democratic candidates include Des Moines School Board Chair Jackie Norris, Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director Nathan Sage, state Sen. Zach Wahls and former state Rep. Bob Krause. State Rep. J.D. Scholten dropped out of the race and endorsed Turek. The Intercept reported that the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee recruited and is effectively backing Turek.