LOSING THEIR FAITH
Boulder hostage advocacy group goes underground after violent attack
The Boulder chapter of ‘Run for Their Lives’ will no longer publicly disclose the location of its activities after participants have faced escalating harassment
ELI IMADALI/AFP via Getty Images
The Boulder chapter of “Run for Their Lives,” an organization that arranges weekly marches to advocate for the hostages held in Gaza, will no longer publicly advertise its walking route, the group announced on Wednesday.
The decision comes...
Become a premium subscriber