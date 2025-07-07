Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Quick Hits

MICHIGAN MOVES

Mike Rogers campaign names anti-Israel influencer as county chair

Jackson Karki was named as a county chair for the Upper Peninsula counties of Baraga, Delta, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw and Marquette

Andrew Roth/Sipa USA via AP Images

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers attends President Donald Trump's rally in Warren, Mich., on April 29, 2025, to mark the first 100 days of Trump's second term in office.

By
Marc Rod
July 7, 2025

Former Rep. Mike Rogers’ (R-MI) Senate campaign recently named a conservative influencer with an extensive history of anti-Israel posts as county chair for his campaign in five counties — but Rogers distanced himself from the volunteer’s views on the...

