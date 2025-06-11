Rayburn roadblocks

Joel Rayburn, nominee for State Department Middle East post, faces ‘very difficult’ confirmation path

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen told JI she doesn’t know of any Democrats planning to support him out of committee, leaving his nomination deadlocked

Joel Rayburn, the Trump administration’s nominee to be assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, faces a difficult path to confirmation, with no Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee expected to support him, leaving the vote to move him to full Senate consideration deadlocked.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Jewish Insider on Tuesday that she’s not aware of any committee Democrats planning to vote to move Rayburn’s nomination out of committee, and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) told JI last week that he opposes Rayburn.

A spokesperson for Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) confirmed he’s opposing Rayburn and a source familiar with the matter said the same of Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD). Asked to confirm that they were planning to oppose Rayburn, the other Democratic members of the Foreign Relations Committee did not respond to requests for comment.

If all of them oppose Rayburn’s nomination, that leaves the committee vote on Rayburn’s nomination tied, preventing it from moving forward to the full Senate.

A spokesperson for Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), the committee’s chairman, did not comment.

Senate Republicans could still call a full Senate vote to discharge Rayburn’s nomination from the committee, but it’s unclear if they will be eager to spend floor time on that process as they work to finalize a budget reconciliation package ahead of the July 4 recess.

Asked about the possibility of a floor vote to discharge Rayburn, Shaheen responded that it “will be very difficult” to move Rayburn’s nomination forward at this point.

If Rayburn’s nomination fails, it would be a blow to national security-focused conservatives, with whom Rayburn is aligned, and could reopen another key post to someone affiliated with the isolationist wing of the Republican Party.