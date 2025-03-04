trump talk

In Congress address, Trump to discuss plan ‘to restore peace around the world’

The theme of the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress in his second term will be the “Renewal of the American Dream.”

President Donald Trump will focus part of his first address to a joint session of Congress in his second term on his administration’s efforts to “restore peace around the world” and release of the remaining hostages in Gaza, a White House official told Jewish Insider on Monday.

The theme of Tuesday evening’s address, the president’s first major address since returning to office in January, will be the “Renewal of the American Dream.” The speech will be broken up into four sections: what the administration has accomplished thus far in the second term; what the administration has done to improve the economy; Trump’s desire for Congress to pass an additional border security funding package; and the president’s plan “to restore peace around the world.”

On the foreign policy front, Trump is expected to discuss his administration’s push to secure the release of the hostages still being held by Hamas and other groups in Gaza. He will also address his intention to end U.S. support for Ukraine in its war against Russia and to bring the fighting to a halt.

In the audience will be several released hostages and hostage family members, many of whom were invited by members of congressional leadership and rank-and-file lawmakers.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) confirmed to JI that he is bringing Orna Neutra and Ruby Chen, the parents of two slain Israeli-American hostages, as his guests. Neutra is the mother of Omer Neutra, the Long Island native whose body was taken into Gaza after he was murdered on Oct. 7. Chen is a Brooklyn native and the father of Itay Chen, who was killed after being taken across the Gaza border during Hamas’s attack.

“I am honored to stand with Orna Neutra and Ruby Chen as we call on all relevant parties to take every action possible to bring home Omer, Itay, and every single hostage,” Schumer told JI in a statement, calling the Neutra and Chen families “tireless” in their advocacy for the release of all hostages. “There is no time to waste. I will continue working for as long as it takes to finally bring every last hostage — and the remains of the hostages who are no longer with us — home at last.”

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) said that Ronen Neutra, Omer Neutra’s father, will be his guest. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is bringing former Israeli hostage Noa Argamani as one of his guests on Tuesday evening.

Former hostages Eli Sharabi, Doron Steinbrecher, Iair Horn, Keith and Aviva Siegel, Naama Levy and Omer Shem Tov travelled to Washington on Monday to meet with government officials at the White House on Tuesday. It is unclear if the delegation will be present at the joint session.

Republican senators who spoke to JI on Monday evening offered few specifics on what they expected Trump to say regarding foreign policy in his remarks, but said they hoped he would lay out his vision for the U.S.’ place in the world.

“I love his stance on peace through strength, and let’s continue that path, putting us back in the rightful place. I think [that] is what I want to hear,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) told JI.

“I’d like to hear him talk about Ukraine and the Middle East and China,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA). “I think the public would like to hear what he’s thinking.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) predicted that “we’ll hear a lot” on foreign policy in the Trump speech.

The speech comes as multiple Senate Republicans are publicly expressing consternation and looking for clarity about Trump’s hostile approach to Ukraine and push for a peace deal with Russia, and his plans for broad tariffs on U.S. allies and adversaries set to go into effect earlier in the day before the speech.

It could also provide Trump an opportunity to lay out his vision to address Iran’s rapid progress toward a nuclear weapon.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) predicted that Trump’s speech will also touch on his efforts to reduce the size of the executive branch and how he wants Congress to be involved in those efforts.