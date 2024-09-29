Biden, Harris offer strong defense of Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah

In her statement, Harris added she doesn’t want to see the conflict escalate into a ‘broader regional war'

President Joe Biden called the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday “a measure of justice for his many victims,” and added that the United States “fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and any other Iranian-supported terrorist groups.”

Biden added that he hopes Israel deescalates the conflicts with both Hezbollah and Hamas through diplomacy.

“Ultimately, our aim is to de-escalate the ongoing conflicts in both Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic means,” Biden said in a statement.

“In Gaza, we have been pursuing a deal backed by the UN Security Council for a ceasefire and the release of hostages. In Lebanon, we have been negotiating a deal that would return people safely to their homes in Israel and southern Lebanon. It is time for these deals to close, for the threats to Israel to be removed, and for the broader Middle East region to gain greater stability.”

In a separate statement, Vice President Kamala Harris offered a strong defense of Israel’s actions, describing Nasrallah as “a terrorist with American blood on his hands.”

“Across decades, his leadership of Hezbollah destabilized the Middle East and led to the killing of countless innocent people in Lebanon, Israel, Syria, and around the world. Today, Hezbollah’s victims have a measure of justice,” Harris said.

She reiterated her strong commitment for the security of Israel, but also added that she’s concerned the conflict in Lebanon could escalate into a larger, regional war.

“I have an unwavering commitment to the security of Israel. I will always support Israel’s right to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis,” Harris said.

“President Biden and I do not want to see conflict in the Middle East escalate into a broader regional war. We have been working on a diplomatic solution along the Israel-Lebanon border so that people can safely return home on both sides of that border. Diplomacy remains the best path forward to protect civilians and achieve lasting stability in the region.”