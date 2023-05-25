Worthy Reads

🎬 Director’s Cut:The New Yorker’s Peter Canby looks at the making of Jean-Christophe Klotz’s “Filmmakers for the Prosecution,” a documentary about the efforts of those involved in the Nuremberg trials, including Stuart Schulberg, the father of producer Sandra Schulberg, to gather evidence ahead of the trials of top Nazi officials. “The discovery of the Nuremberg material became an obsession for Schulberg, who knew little about either Nuremberg or her father’s important role there. ‘I was tabula rasa,’ she told me. She subsequently restored the Nuremberg documentary in partnership with Josh Waletzky, had it translated into thirteen languages, and disseminated it widely. The restored film reached Klotz in France. He had made two acclaimed documentaries about Rwanda; during an early reporting trip, he’d been shot in the hip by Hutu militiamen and almost lost his leg. It took Klotz time to realize that his repeated trips to Rwanda, and his calling to show the horrors of ethnic cleansing, had to do with his family’s Second World War history. Klotz’s grandfather, a Jewish physician from Alsace, was an Auschwitz survivor. As a seventeen-year-old, Klotz’s father, Georges, joined the French Resistance and fought against the Nazis until the end of the war, at which point he decided to work in film. In the early fifties, he attached himself to a Marshall Plan film program based in Paris that was overseen by Stuart Schulberg, who became his mentor.” [NewYorker]

👨 Ron’s Running: The New York Times’s Matt Flegenheimer assesses Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ positioning in the Republican Party, following his entry into the 2024 presidential race yesterday via a Twitter forum with CEO Elon Musk, in a virtual event plagued with tech glitches. “Across the Republican factions unsure if they are approaching an eventual Trump-free future or still living in an interminable Trump present, DeSantis has been permitted to subsist as a kind of Schrödinger’s candidate, both Trump and Not Trump. He can present as an iron-fisted imitation, touring the country in August with a slate of Trump endorsees who lie about the 2020 election. He can cosplay as the post-Trump choice for those desperate for a post-Trump party — a Yale- and Harvard-educated man of letters just winking at the party’s extremes. He can pitch himself, especially, as the ‘Trump, but …’ candidate — an Evolutionary Trump, the 2.0 — defined most vividly by what DeSantis has learned by watching: Here is Trump, but more strategic about his targets; Trump, but restrained enough to keep his Twitter accounts from suspension; Trump, but not under federal investigation.” [NYTimes]

🇮🇷 Supreme Succession: In Foreign Affairs, Ali Reza Eshraghi spotlights the impending battle to succeed 84-year-old Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “Given all the mistrust and enmity, the struggle to succeed Khamenei is unlikely to be an orderly competition between the regime’s two major factions, moderates and hard-line conservatives. Indeed, it is unlikely to be orderly at all. Instead, the fight is likely to be much like the one that brought Khamenei to power in 1989: an ad hoc, transactional, and bitter contest. As different candidates battle, sudden alliances could emerge as quickly as they dissolve. Various elites could use the competition to settle scores, stab one another in the back, and air dirty secrets. The rules, insofar as they exist, will be manipulated. The ultimate winner could be a surprise to even the best-informed observers. The only certainty is that Khamenei’s death will bring great uncertainty — and chaos.” [ForeignAffairs]

🛫 Talking Travel: In the Arab News, Foundation for Defense of Democracies CEO Mark Dubowitz weighs the benefits of Saudi Arabia allowing direct flights from Israel for Muslims traveling to Mecca for the hajj. “A pilot program that ran between August and October proved promising, with dozens of Palestinians from the West Bank traveling back and forth from Ramon to Cyprus and Turkey. This program proceeded over the objections of the Palestinian Authority, which fears being sidelined by such accommodations. Jordan, too, has reason to be concerned about the loss of Palestinian passenger dinars at Amman’s airports. But Palestinians deserve easier travel. Since Israel is willing to be magnanimous in this regard, Saudi Arabia can certainly follow suit by allowing Ramon to be the springboard for direct Hajj flights for Palestinian and Israeli Muslims alike. And that would be a net positive for efforts to normalize ties between Tel Aviv and Riyadh. Which airline gets to fly the route, how frequent flights would be and what happens for Muslims who wish to perform Umrah — outside of Hajj season — are also questions worth looking into.” [ArabNews]

⚖️ Playing Politics: In The Hill, Jon Lerner suggests that the debate over judicial reform in Israel is a matter of politics as well as policy, noting that “vitriol, infighting and even hatred have been part of Israeli politics” since the country’s founding. “Let us stipulate that a prime minister who is under indictment is not the best advocate for judicial reforms. The appearance, if not the reality, of self-dealing is too inescapable. In the case of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, it is compounded by him being Israel’s most polarizing politician. To a sizeable minority of Israel’s population, anything Netanyahu is for must be considered not only bad but a danger to all things good. In certain communities in Israel, at some Passover tables, and in some corners of the White House, there’s a virtue-signaling effect — being against Netanyahu demonstrates one’s own wisdom and social worth. That’s an unfortunate aspect of democratic politics, but it’s far from new in Israel or elsewhere. It is, as they say, a feature of democracy, not a bug.” [TheHill]