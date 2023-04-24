Worthy Reads

🕍 Preparing for the Worst: In The New York Times, Rabbi Marc Katz, whose New Jersey synagogue was the target of an antisemitic attack earlier this year, writes about how he and colleagues are addressing both physical attacks and anticipatory fear of future incidents. “A generation ago, before I became a rabbi, Jewish communities did not expect or plan for synagogue attacks, assaults against Jews walking down the street, or swastikas painted on local playgrounds. When they happened, the events were outliers, aberrations. My great-grandparents who fled pogroms in Europe may have expected that, but this country felt different. Now we too have come to anticipate violence and hate. The fear of these potential threats has become a mainstay within the psyche of modern American Jewish life. It is exhausting. We can’t make these threats more predictable. But that doesn’t mean we have to live in perpetual anxiety. If we are going to do anything about these stochastic threats — in other words, the drumbeat of falsehoods and hate-mongering against Jews that produce both concrete terrible action, and the vague threats that haunt our dreams — we have to find tangible actions that supply agency and purpose amid the tumult.” [NYTimes]

👀 Crow Controversy:The Wall Street Journal’s Barton Swaim visits the home of real estate developer Harlan Crow, whose relationship with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been scrutinized in recent weeks, and looks at his extensive collection of historical items, including a section devoted to American Judaica. “His archive and library, as I learned this week on a visit to his home, is head-spinningly large and diverse, housing roughly 15,000 books and 5,000 manuscripts. One of his interests among many others: paintings by political leaders. On his walls are original paintings by Winston Churchill, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Mr. Crow’s friend George W. Bush. Not displayed are two paintings by Adolf Hitler, which are archived, along with other items pertaining to Nazi-era Germany, for the benefit of historical research… At Old Parkland, a kind of Americana-themed office park and research campus owned by Mr. Crow, he tells me about the debates regularly hosted at the site. We sit down first in the campus café. ‘We’ve had a lot of speakers here,’ he says, ‘President [George W.] Bush has spoken here many times, but Bill Clinton has spoken here. Beto O’Rourke was here. [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries was here.’” [WSJ]

🖼️ Art History: The Financial Times’ Victor Mallet asks Laurence de Cars, the director of the Louvre, about the obligation of museums to return Nazi-looted art. “Before we leave and I pay the bill — which is mercifully about half what it would be à la carte without the special staff menu — I ask her about one of the most vexed issues for the world’s museums today: restitution. Ultimately the decision on whether to return a work of art is up to the owner — in this case the French state — rather than the museum that houses it, but Des Cars says there is no argument about the need to give back stolen paintings, including the Gustav Klimt she agreed to return from the Musée d’Orsay to the heirs of a Jewish woman who lost it to the Nazis in Austria and died in the Holocaust… She is proud of having bought the first pieces of African art for the Louvre in Abu Dhabi and of having the Jewish Torah from Yemen shown there alongside Koranic and Christian texts. ‘I think it’s very important because you say something about tolerance, about recognition,’ she says before we part. ‘And the world needs a little bit of mutual understanding and respect.’” [FT]

✡️☪️ Mounting Tensions: In Newsweek, Itay Milner, the consul for media affairs at the Israeli Consulate in New York, addresses recent tensions at the Temple Mount. “With only an ancient stone wall separating these two massive groups, tensions are understandably high. That’s why long-standing security measures designate separate visiting hours for Jews and Muslims at the Temple Mount to prevent conflict. But recent years have seen another component of Al-Aqsa-related incitement aiming to obstruct visits by Jews to their holiest site, the Temple Mount, portraying them as ‘taking over’ and ‘defiling’ the area with their ‘filthy Jewish feet’ and encouraging Palestinian youth to ‘defend’ against fabricated Israeli threats… Passover blood libels are nothing new, but their dissemination through social media has intensified their potential for harm. It is essential to counteract the rapid spread of falsehoods with an equally effective campaign that reveals the truth. The media plays a critical role in delivering accurate and impartial information, preventing the perpetuation of deceptive rhetoric and false narratives that only make things worse. Every year, there are claims of a Jewish takeover of Al-Aqsa, which amount to crying wolf. One would expect that by now, the world would recognize that if such an event has not occurred, it is likely not true.” [Newsweek]