Love the Stranger

In the years before Rabinowitz was killed, new life was pouring into Kesher. GW and Georgetown undergrads and graduate students, Capitol Hill and White House staffers, budding lobbyists and lawyers.

Young men and women were finding their way to this little synagogue. Neil Kritz, now the senior scholar in residence at the U.S. Institute of Peace, recalled one brit milah, or ritual circumcision, that took place in the early 1980s, one of the first times in years that a new baby was born in the community.

Rabinowitz stood in the corner of the social hall, which for years had been half-empty at festive events and now was bursting with people. The rabbi looked at the crowd, smiling to himself. “He kept the synagogue going through all those years, and now we had succeeded. We had a new generation coming in and being born in the community,” said Kritz.

But one man arrived in this period who would make a different kind of impression on the community. We will call this man, simply, the Russian, because that’s how so many Kesherites refer to him to this day. Of all the many men and women Rabinowitz helped over the years, the Russian is the one people remember most.

The Russian was a Soviet Jewish émigré, a new arrival to this capitalist nation who was deeply suspicious of everyone — Jewish and otherwise — that he met. Today, descriptions of the Russian vary: He was an engineer, some say; a mathematician, according to others. He may or may not have been imprisoned in a Soviet gulag before coming to the United States. The rabbi took an interest in him, wanting to help. This was the rabbi’s nature.

He sometimes let the Russian, who lived in a homeless shelter a couple miles from the synagogue, sleep overnight on the floor of the synagogue social hall. Rabinowitz often gave the Russian money from the community tzedakah box, used to collect donations for charity.

Like countless other immigrants before and after him, the Russian’s skillset did not get him very far in a new country where he did not speak the language. Still, he came to Kesher, which may have offered some comfort as a place where Jews could gather safely, unlike in his native Russia. Before Rabinowitz died, the synagogue did not have any security.

Some people in the Kesher community grew uncomfortable with this occasionally belligerent man whom they viewed as an unpredictable nuisance in the community. They would prefer if he stopped coming to the synagogue, and they certainly did not want him staying there overnight any longer. These congregants approached the rabbi with their concern and asked him to talk to the Russian and urge him to find shelter someplace else.

“You may run into people with psychological problems, and how do you know when you’re in danger or not?” asked David Epstein, the congregant who served as a liaison to the police after Rabinowitz died. That question only came later, when it was too late.

“On the one hand,” Epstein continued, “you’re supposed to show kindness and so forth to the poor and the helpless. And on the other hand, are they going to turn on you at some point, because you’re the only person they know? Are they going to get angry and take it out on you?”

These questions would haunt the Kesher community for decades to come. In the days after Rabinowitz was murdered, suspicion began to center on one person: the Russian.

Six weeks after the rabbi died, Passover arrived. Rabinowitz had written one final D’var Torah, a sermon, before he died, and it was published in the Passover bulletin that synagogue members received in the mail before the holiday. The newsletter arrived with an almost eerie quality, as though Rabinowitz was writing from the next world.

The message he chose to deliver that year — the last words of Torah he would ever write — centered on the mitzvah, or commandment, of Ma’ot Chitim, the collection of charity to donate to Jews in need locally and around the world. (Translated as “wheat monies,” the term originally referred to wheat that was collected and distributed to people who needed food.)

“This important mitzvah is based on the idea that as an observant Jew, one cannot honestly sit down at the festive Seder and partake of everything, unless the less privileged are also able to celebrate the festival of freedom in an atmosphere of happiness,” Rabinowitz wrote. ”Thank G-d that the generousity of our Jewish people has sustained and strengthened many an underprivileged family, not only for the Seder of Pesach, but the rest of the days of the year as well.”

“Our tradition,” he wrote, “demands that we care” when a Jew is in need.

A story began to take hold among Kesher congregants soon after Rabinowitz died: The Russian killed the rabbi. This impoverished and perhaps mentally unwell immigrant needed support, but he turned on the person who offered it, a pious man who took seriously his tradition’s demand that he care when his fellow Jew was in need.

Even today, ask a 30-year-old member of Kesher who killed Rabinowitz. They weren’t alive when he died, but to the extent that they know anything about Rabinowitz’s death, they have heard: It was the Russian. This assertion is made with confidence by many. Yet the police never arrested the Russian — or anyone. Still: Could it be true? If it was him, how did he evade arrest for decades?

Despite Rabinowitz’s generosity, everyone agrees that the rabbi would never open his door to a person he didn’t know. He kept the deadbolt latched and he pulled back the curtain to see who was outside before allowing anyone in.

The night Rabinowitz died, he was expecting a visitor.