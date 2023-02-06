Worthy Reads

🧔 Salman Speaks: The New Yorker‘s David Remnick interviews author Salman Rushdie, who survived an assassination attempt last year. “For Rushdie, keeping a low profile would be capitulation. He was a social being and would live as he pleased. He even tried to render the fatwa ridiculous. Six years ago, he played himself in an episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in which Larry David provokes threats from Iran for mocking the Ayatollah while promoting his upcoming production “Fatwa! The Musical.” David is terrified, but Rushdie’s character assures him that life under an edict of execution, though it can be ‘scary,’ also makes a man alluring to women. ‘It’s not exactly you, it’s the fatwa wrapped around you, like sexy pixie dust!’ he says. With every public gesture, it appeared, Rushdie was determined to show that he would not merely survive but flourish, at his desk and on the town.” [NewYorker]

🎶 ​​DJ Downside: The New York Times’ Emily Flitter and Katherine Rosman look at the potential conflicts of interest between Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon’s day job and his hobby as a DJ. “But Mr. Solomon’s hobby occasionally brushes up against his day job in ways that could pose potential conflicts of interest, according to interviews with securities law experts and four people who have worked with Mr. Solomon who were not authorized to speak publicly… Mr. Solomon has told senior Goldman executives that he donates any profits he makes as a D.J. to charity. But Goldman employees have sometimes helped him manage his D.J. schedule and his donations, three people who have worked with him said. Through Goldman’s work in the music business, he has also made at least one industry connection that helped him pursue his hobby, raising questions about whether his opportunities have come about because of his talent or his position as the leader of Wall Street’s most elite investment bank. ‘The question is: What is best for Goldman Sachs?,’ said Jonathan Macey, a professor of corporate and securities law at Yale Law School. ‘Does Goldman Sachs deserve this guy’s undivided attention?’” [NYTimes]

👨 Mr. Mayor?: Politico‘s Christopher Cadelago explores the role that DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg plays in Los Angeles politics, including his recent backing of Mayor Karen Bass, who beat Rick Caruso in November. “His support for Bass and other local candidates has prompted a question among the political class in L.A. — and as far away as Washington, D.C.: Is he positioning himself to become a shadow mayor of the city Katzenberg’s confidantes insist he has no interest in meddling in day-to-day affairs at City Hall. Indeed, he is already in talks to again help raise money for President Joe Biden’s anticipated 2024 reelection campaign. But Katzenberg has made clear to Bass and those in her orbit that he’s there to help her, whether by pitching in on homelessness initiatives or placing calls to state and federal officials to clear bureaucratic red tape.” [Politico]

🌎 A World Apart: In the Arab News, former White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt compares his experiences celebrating Shabbat in Qatar and Saudi Arabia with recent anti-Israel demonstrations taking place at the same time in the U.S. “My experience in these Arab nations stands in sharp contrast to what happened here in the US while we were away. Protesters at New York City’s Grand Central Station vociferously opposed Israel’s right to exist. Even more vile individuals at the University of Michigan called for the murder of Jews, just as Jews were murdered in the Holocaust. And yet, in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the Muslims I met could not have been kinder or more respectful of my faith. In all fairness, if they had known my positions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, some might have been a little cooler toward me. I fully recognize that. Yet, that would have been a reaction to my political views, not a commentary on my religious beliefs. And I would be prepared to engage them in respectful dialogue. I have been involved in countless conversations like that with Arabs throughout the region. Those conversations may be difficult and challenging, but always respectful.” [ArabNews]

📰 The Universalization Trap: In Newsweek, the World Jewish Congress’ Menachem Rosensaft criticizes the recent op-ed that ran in the Louisville Courier Journal that stated that Jewish people “do not have a monopoly on persecution and atrocities.” “I wonder how the readers of the Courier Journal would react to a suggestion that the Fourth of July should not just be about American independence but should be universalized to celebrate the freedom of nations worldwide. No more American flags, no more parades honoring U.S. war veterans, no more hot dogs. Talk about non-starters. Which is not to say that we should not join the French in celebrating Bastille Day on July 14, or the State of Israel in annually recalling its Declaration of Independence on May 14,1948. Each country, each people, deserves to have its own celebrations, and they all similarly have the absolute right to commemorate their own tragedies.” [Newsweek]

💻 The Good Word: In the Wall Street Journal, Noam Neusner considers how ChatGPT could affect the future of the written word. “​​A robot might even manage to summarize important historical events without taking potshots at contemporary political figures. (That is, of course, if ChatGPT manages to fix its left-leaning tilt.) Those would all be welcome improvements. What about the writers who remain? They’ll be able to elevate their craft to higher purposes — or at the very least create something truly original. Consider how portrait artists responded to the invention of photography. The best ones excelled in impressionism, cubism and other movements of modern art. Art didn’t disappear, it simply shifted its gaze. Whether you want them or not, the robot-writers are coming. Soon we will be able to generate solid writing as easily as we use internet search engines. We’ll get practical results that work for practical purposes. But when something new or weighty needs to be shared, we will turn to human writers who have the gift of conveying the unexpressed thought in words that are original and artful.” [WSJ]