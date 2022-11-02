Worthy Reads

❌ No Deal: In The Hill, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) and Khosrow Semnani call on the Biden administration to rule out a new nuclear agreement with Iran, citing the recent protests that have swept the Islamic republic. “The next time this administration attempts to revive a deal with the Iranian regime, we must remember the faces of the brave Iranian women as they stood up against their oppressors. They risked their lives pursuing the freedoms and values that make up the foundation of our republic. They fight for free speech, the freedom to determine their destiny and to worship as their conscience dictates. We must ask ourselves if it’s right to legitimize a regime capable of inflicting cruelty and violence on their people because they pursued values so familiar to ours.” [TheHill]

🎓 Campus Beat: In The New York Times, Mark Oppenheimer looks at the steps that Stanford University plans to take to address historical antisemitism on the campus, and suggests the school would be well-served to teach its students Jewish history. “Paradoxically, ignorance is flourishing at a time when many students seem more interested than ever in history. They are dismayed that their dormitories and classroom buildings are named after slaveholders, and they know that there is something problematic about Christopher Columbus, even if they can’t always say what. These students are ill-served by curriculums that have downgraded the study of history, literature and philosophy. Narrow-mindedness hurts us all, not only Jews. But encouraging and empowering students to discuss the history of Jews — to know anything about Jews — is the one indispensable way for schools to atone for their antisemitic past. I suspect that more Stanford students have learned about antisemitism from their school’s mea culpa than from classes they’ve taken there.” [NYTimes]

🎭 Being Frank About Antisemitism: In an interview with Vogue’s Marley Marius, actor Ben Platt discusses his upcoming portrayal of Leo Frank in the upcoming New York City Center production of “Parade,” a musical by Alfred Uhry based on the trial and 1915 lynching of Frank, a Jewish community leader in Atlanta. “I think in the lore of this show and the case, and he being a Jew, he’s first and foremost introduced as a victim, and that’s how he is essentially assigned to history,” Platt said. “And of course he is, but what I find really interesting and compelling about playing him, both in terms of who he really was and in terms of the show, is that he was not necessarily this warm, easy, nebbishy person all the time. He could be very hard and could be cold and had trouble connecting and expressing himself. And so to marry that with some of the letters that exist between him and Lucille, and how loving they are and how much compassion and just humanity there clearly was in that marriage, I think that’s been really wonderful, to get to play this very human drama in the midst of these big ideas like antisemitism and hate and patriotism.” [Vogue]

🎓 Quota Conundrum: In Slate, Jerome Karabel compares the discrimination alleged by Asian American students in a current Supreme Court case to the historic quotas placed on Jewish students at institutions of higher learning. “​​Unlike affirmative action, which the Students for Fair Admissions, or SFFA, wants to eliminate, the quotas against Jews were enacted for purposes of exclusion — part of a larger xenophobic and antisemitic movement that resulted in the highly restrictive Immigration Act of 1924. In sharp contrast, affirmative action policies at Harvard and elsewhere were enacted during the civil rights movement for purposes of inclusion — to increase the number of Black students and later Latinos and Native Americans, who had historically not had the opportunity to attend institutions like Harvard. As late as 1960, Harvard enrolled just nine black students in a freshman class of 1,212, Yale five in a class of 1,000, and Princeton a total of one in a class of 826.” [Slate]

👭🏽 At the Table: In the latest installment of Politico‘s “15 Conversations” series, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield talks to Gayle Smith, a former USAID administrator, President Joe Biden’s global COVID response coordinator and now head of the ONE Campaign, about being lone women in a male-dominated field and the hopes they harbor for the young generation of female leaders. “Gayle Smith: ‘[I]ran has been a foreign policy challenge for as long as I can remember. And here you finally have something happening which is fundamentally political. I mean, in the small ‘p’ sense, right? It’s citizens. It’s women and girls of all ages saying ‘enough,’ like, ‘we’re not doing this.’ And I think that gives us an opportunity, not just, as you say, to stand with them, but to send a message that even in politics and in all these countries, women are a powerful force. I mean, you remember, we both worked on Liberia for a long time. That agreement that finally came about that led to a woman becoming the president of Liberia (Ellen Johnson Sirleaf). Women had a whole lot to do with those negotiations. But I think usually politics, foreign policy is talked about as though it’s just men.’” [Politico]