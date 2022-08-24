👋 Good Wednesday morning!

After months of stalled nuclear negotiations, Iranian and Western negotiators appear to be moving toward an agreement, despite pushback from Israeli officials.

Tehran appears open to dropping several of its prior negotiating positions, including that the U.S. drop the Foreign Terrorist Organization designation for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and that the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog end an investigation into undeclared nuclear material at its sites.

The U.S. is expected to respond to Iranian comments on the latest draft proposal by Wednesday, triggering another round of negotiations to finalize a possible deal.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, are increasingly cautioning the U.S. against rejoining any nuclear agreement. Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata was in Washington yesterday to meet with his American counterpart, Jake Sullivan, and will meet with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman today. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is slated to travel to the U.S. this week for meetings with CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Kurilla as well as Sullivan.

Democratic skeptics of the talks are mostly remaining mum. Jewish Insider contacted more than 40 congressional Democrats who have, in various forms, expressed reservations about the renewed nuclear talks or the original 2015 deal. Only two provided comment by this morning.

“It is essential that the IAEA continues to investigate Iran’s undeclared enrichment and that the IRGC remains a designated foreign terrorist organization,” Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC) told JI. “This proposal, as it stands, fails to address key challenges. Under this proposal, Iran would benefit from immediate sanctions relief in return for getting back into a flawed deal that expires soon. The U.S. must demand a stronger agreement to prevent the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran.”​​

“Iran’s corrupt leaders are habitual offenders, sponsors of terror, and a threat to U.S. national security, Israel and other our allies in the region, and stability around the world,” Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) told JI, hours before the Florida legislator’s nomination as the Democrats’ Senate candidate. “I continue to support all efforts to destroy the Iranian government’s terror networks, break up their ballistic missile program, disrupt their meddling in Latin America and gut their nuclear program.”

On the Republican side, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, sent a letter to President Joe Biden arguing that Congress is not being adequately briefed on the negotiations, and demanding briefings “as soon as possible.”

And in the Senate, 10 Republicans sent a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas questioning changes earlier this summer allowing people who have offered “insignificant” or “limited material support” to terrorist groups entry into the United States. They speculate that this could allow current and former members of the IRGC or its affiliates to enter the U.S.