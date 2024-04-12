Good Friday morning.

In today's Daily Kickoff, we talk to Rep. Kathy Manning about calls within the Democratic caucus to suspend aid to Israel, and look at how the State Department's granting of a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to visit New York is being viewed on Capitol Hill.

U.S. Embassy staff instructed to refrain from personal travel outside of the country’s major cities. Emails to parents suggesting their children take their notebooks home during the Passover recess in the event they can’t return to school after the holiday. People checking in with friends and colleagues, making sure they know the location of the nearest miklat — protected shelter.

At a time when most Jewish families around the world the world are preparing for Passover, Israelis are making other kinds of preparations: ensuring they and their families are prepared for a potential Iranian attack. The Wall Street Journal reported last night that Israel is gearing up for a potential Iranian attack in the coming days, citing U.S. intelligence reports that increasingly suggest the possibility of an Iranian attack within Israel’s borders.

The warnings come on the heels of a Thursday conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his German counterpart, in which Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran plans to retaliate against Israel in a limited fashion following last week’s strike in Damascus that killed seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officials.

But concerns about an imminent attack are not dissuading Israeli diplomatic efforts elsewhere in the region. Israel and Indonesia took another small step towards establishing diplomatic relations this week in conjunction with the Asian archipelago state’s progress towards joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Jewish Insider senior political correspondent Lahav Harkov reports.

Israel had blocked Indonesia’s accession to the group of the world’s most advanced economies, arguing in a letter published in JI that there was no precedent for two countries without diplomatic relations being members of the organization. OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann committed to ensuring Indonesia would normalize ties with Israel, and Jerusalem said it would lift its veto.

An exchange of letters between Cormann and Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz this week, first published in Yediot Aharonot, confirmed JI’s earlier reporting. The OECD Council “formally agreed to a clear and explicit precondition that diplomatic relations must be established with all OECD members before any decision to issue an invitation to Indonesia to become a member,” Cormann wrote. Katz responded on Wednesday: “I am looking forward to a positive change in Indonesia’s policies in general, and vis a vis Israel in particular, notably renouncing its discriminatory policies toward Israel and to the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.”

These steps come after Israel and Indonesia, the country with the world’s largest Muslim population, drafted an MOU in September announcing diplomatic relations, which they were set to sign in October. However, normalization was put to the side after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent war in Gaza, during which Indonesia has been a harsh critic of the Jewish state. The IDF raided the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, sparking outrage in Jakarta — although tunnels were later found below the hospital storing Hamas rockets and a car belonging to an Israeli hostage was found on the premises.

Two years ago, William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, told us in an off-record conversation — that he has since agreed to make public — that Indonesia would be the next country to normalize relations with Israel.

“As the largest Muslim nation in the world, Indonesia is playing a key role, signaling its willingness to engage in peaceful coexistence,” Daroff said this morning. “In addition to paving the way for broader cooperation in areas such as technology, trade, and tourism, the door is now more open to more engagement with Asia and the Muslim world.”