In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at how United Airlines’ canceled flights to Israel are impacting Passover travel, and talk to Sen. Angus King about how Iran’s weekend strike has affected his opposition to military aid to Israel. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Zach Hyman, Shomari Figures and Amb. Mohamed Abushahab.
The president and board chairs of Columbia University are set to testify before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce this morning, in a much-anticipated sequel to last year’s heated hearing with the leaders of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which led to the resignations of two of those presidents.
In the interim, the committee has sent document requests to six schools, including Columbia, and issued a subpoena to Harvard, which it accused of violating, as part of a broader investigation into antisemitism at U.S. universities.
Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), the committee chair, told Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod on Monday that she’s “anxiously awaiting getting more material from them so we can handle our investigation properly” and added that the committee will be issuing an interim report “fairly soon.” Read The New York Times’ profile of Foxx ahead of today’s hearing.
In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Columbia President Minouche Shafik said she’s hoping to “begin to find common ground in finding solutions to antisemitism” at the hearing, adding that it is “a job for all of us” to fight antisemitism.
Anticipating a likely question from committee members, Shafik said that calling for the genocide of any people, including Jews, “has no place in a university community. Such words are outside the bounds of legitimate debate and unimaginably harmful.”
She also said that protesters’ “passion, as long as it doesn’t cross the line into threats, discrimination or harassment, should be protected speech on our campus, especially if it reflects diplomatic, political, historical or policy beliefs,” even if “discomforting to some.” She said drawing a line between allowed and prohibited speech is “enormously difficult.”
Shafik added that going forward, she thinks university presidents’ and official university statements “should be limited to issues that speak directly to life on campus” and that schools “should return to [their] core mission.”
There’s another top talker on Capitol Hill this week, but away from the hearing rooms, as first-quarter fundraising reports begin to roll in. Both pro-Israel and anti-Israel lawmakers brought in significant sums of money, according to the latest reports filed Monday. But the numbers illustrate that two Squad-affiliated lawmakers are in deep political trouble, even as other anti-Israel members look in better shape.
Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) were easily outraised by their pro-Israel Democratic challengers, even as both incumbents brought in healthy amounts of campaign cash.
In Bush’s race, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell brought in nearly $1 million ($960,000) in the first three months of 2024, while Bush raised $678,000 during the same period. Bush is under investigation over allegations that she profited over her own extensive personal security arrangements.
In New York, Bowman raised over $1 million ($1.3 million) in the quarter, but was still easily outpaced by popular Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who brought in over $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. Latimer now has more than twice as much cash on hand as the incumbent.
Other Squad-aligned members fared better. Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) raised more than three times as much money ($909,000) as her Democratic primary rival Bhavini Patel ($291,000) in the run-up to the state’s approaching April 23 primary.
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) brought in a whopping $1.7 million, easily outpacing her opponent, Don Samuels, who brought in a respectable $400,000 for the quarter. Samuels came close to defeating Omar in the 2022 Democratic primary.
And Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who isn’t facing credible primary opposition, nonetheless brought in over $1.9 million — a sign that hard-left small-dollar donors are becoming a financial lifeline for the most prominent Squad lawmakers.
Meanwhile, AIPAC’s PAC announced new endorsements of three Democratic congressional candidates: Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, former Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-CA) and Laura Friedman, who is all but guaranteed to succeed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in the House.
Yesterday’s Inside the Newsroom webcast featured an eye-opening conversation between JI Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar and Stanford University student journalist Theo Baker, who authored a seminal feature in The Atlantic last month about the scourge of antisemitism on his campus.
One telling quote from the show: Baker said he estimated roughly 95% of Stanford students hold anti-Israel beliefs, and that the ubiquity of antisemitism at the elite university was a revelation for him when he enrolled. Watch the whole interview here.
flight decisions
United flight cancellations stymie Passover travel plans
While Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport is open again after temporarily shutting down in light of Iran’s weekend attack, United Airlines, the sole U.S. carrier that had been operating in Israel, has canceled all flights until further notice. Its decision has upended travel plans for thousands of people who had flights booked to Israel ahead of Passover next week. Delta Airlines, which suspended flights to Israel after Oct. 7, has announced plans to resume flights from New York’s JFK Airport to Tel Aviv in June, which a spokesperson said is still the plan, though the airline reserves the right to change its mind depending on current events. Lawmakers, a number of whom criticized the U.S. airlines’ decisions, largely don’t see a role for congressional action to push for restarting flight routes to Israel, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch and Emily Jacobs report.
Delayed decisions: A United spokesperson told JI on Tuesday that flights into Tel Aviv and Amman, Jordan, were canceled that day, but declined to share future plans. “We continue to closely monitor the situation and will make decisions on upcoming flights with a focus on the safety of our customers and crews,” a United spokesperson said.
‘Furious’ customers: Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) told JI that he spoke to Americans and Israelis in recent months who switched from United to El Al as their carrier of choice over the cancellations. “Obviously, all those different executives are going to make their own decisions on it, but the passengers will as well,” Lankford said. “When I was in Israel, it was interesting to me to talk to some folks that are multi-year, whatever level, platinum United folks or others that are now flying El Al,” Lankford continued. “They are saying that even when they [the airlines] were flying again, they [the customers] were furious that they stopped flying, and so they’ve chosen to be able to fly El Al.”
Heard on the Hill: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said that while he wasn’t sure if the Federal Aviations Administration could address insurance or security risks involved in conducting those flights, “You’d hate to see the ability to travel back and forth stymied or reduced in any way.” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), a former Navy pilot, said, “I think private companies and also the U.S. government have to be considering the safety of our population. And you have Americans that are flying to Tel Aviv. I think it’s a concern and it sounds like these two airlines think it’s a concern as well,” Kelly said of United and Delta. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told JI that he would “do anything within reason to give them [U.S. airlines] the incentives to fly to Israel,” calling Iran’s strike on Israel over the weekend “another sign of” Tehran’s efforts to “isolate” the Jewish state.
communal check-in
In meeting with Blinken, Jewish leaders air frustrations over Gaza, Iran policy
Days after the U.S. helped defeat an Iranian missile attack launched against Israel, Secretary of State Tony Blinken met at the State Department on Tuesday morning with roughly a dozen Jewish leaders, in an hour-long conversation that exposed growing fault lines between the Biden administration and some in the Jewish community, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Missile defense: In the meeting, which was attended by representatives from organizations from across the ideological and religious spectrum, Blinken relayed a message of strong support for Israel in the face of threats from Iran, according to two people who participated in the meeting. Attendees expressed gratitude to the U.S. for coming to Israel’s defense on Saturday.
Don’t escalate: Blinken shared the sentiment of the Biden administration that it is not in America’s interests or Israel’s interests for the situation with Iran to escalate, one person who attended the meeting told JI. (Attendees requested anonymity to discuss the off-the-record meeting.) But Blinken also reiterated that the matter of how or whether to respond to Iran is for Israel to decide alone.
Gaza daylight: Some attendees used the meeting — described as more of a listening session — to offer criticism of what one attendee called the “daylight” that has emerged between the U.S. and Israel as a result of Israel’s actions in Gaza. Several people in the room expressed concern about the divergence between U.S. and Israeli public messaging on the war, worried that it signifies a “rift,” one person told JI.
on the hill
Johnson faces ouster attempt as path to Israel, Ukraine aid bill looks more uncertain
House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) path to passing his proposed aid bill began to look shakier on Tuesday, amid defections inside his party and a move from two members of his caucus to force Johnson’s ouster. Several members of Johnson’s caucus said Tuesday that they likely won’t support the procedural “rule” vote on the four-bill aid package Johnson announced on Monday, meaning that the bills will need Democratic support to move to the House floor, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Gaza aid issue: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) hasn’t made any commitments to back the legislation, but humanitarian aid for Gaza is likely to be a key condition for Democratic backing. House Republicans were initially expected to release the bill on Tuesday, to permit a Friday vote, but did not do so.
Resisting pressure: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has yet to formally trigger her motion to evict Johnson from the speaker’s chair, but she and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), a longtime opponent of foreign aid, including to Israel, urged Johnson on Tuesday to resign and allow Republicans to pick another new speaker, who would be their third in the current Congress. Johnson vowed not to resign, and an attempt to force the issue from Greene and Massie could come at any time, which could slow down consideration of the aid bill.
Bonus: Reps. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) and Joaquin Castro (D-TX) led 24 progressive colleagues on a letter to the administration questioning how the administration has determined that Israel is not in violation of international humanitarian law.
IHRA action
Thirty senators introduce bill codifying IHRA definition of antisemitism in Department of Education
Thirty Senate lawmakers on Tuesday reintroduced the Antisemitism Awareness Act, a bill that would codify the Trump administration’s executive order on antisemitism on college campuses. The 2019 executive order instructed the Department of Education to treat antisemitism on college campuses as a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act and utilize the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism in assessing cases. The Biden administration has continued to enforce the order, but a future administration could decide to repeal it unless codified into law, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Oct. 7 impact: The bill is being sponsored by Sens. Bob Casey (D-PA) and Tim Scott (R-SC), who have led the legislation in past years. “Hamas’ horrific terrorist attack on October 7 led to a dramatic increase in antisemitism on college campuses,” Casey said in a statement. “Amidst this appalling increase, we must do everything we can to protect Jewish students on college campuses. This bill will make sure that going forward, the Education Department will take action against all forms of antisemitic discrimination.”
Education, education, education: “Our nation’s institutions of higher learning have become hotbeds of antisemitism, especially in the wake of the brutal attacks against Israel and innocent civilians by Hamas and Iran,” Scott said. “It’s critical the Department of Education has the tools and resources it needs to investigate antisemitism and root out this vile hatred wherever it rears its ugly head.”
Signed on: The bill has 13 other Democratic co-sponsors and 14 Republicans, as well as Sen. Krysten Sinema (I-AZ).
Read the full story here.
Drawing a line: Forty-four House members — 43 Democrats and one Republican — voted against a resolution describing the slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” as antisemitic.
mulling military aid
Sen. Angus King reconsiders position on Israel aid after Iran attack
Sen. Angus King (I-ME) is reconsidering his opposition to sending Israel additional offensive military aid after Iran launched its direct assault on the country over the weekend. Prior to the weekend strike, King was one of a handful of Senate Democrats who had begun voicing opposition to continuing to provide Israel with offensive weapons for its war in Gaza, Jewish Insider’s Emily Jacobs and Marc Rod report.
Undecided: King, who is a registered Independent but caucuses with the Democrats, said in the wake of the World Central Kitchen strike earlier this month that killed seven aid workers that he was leaning toward only supporting the U.S.’ sale of defensive weapons to Israel. “I am mulling that very question and have not made a decision. I think that events over the weekend changed the situation sufficiently to give it some additional thought,” King, who is chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, told JI on Tuesday when asked where he stands on offensive weapons aid after the Iran strike.
Contrasting comments: King’s comments marked the most significant shift in response to the Iran strikes among Democrats who have been critical of Israel’s operations in Gaza. Other Democrats told JI that while the Iran attack did not impact where they stood on Israel aid, they were united in their opposition to Tehran. Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Peter Welch (D-VT) separately touted the importance of the U.S. relationship with Israel to successfully deter or combat Iran in the Middle East. All three legislators expressed skepticism that providing Israel with additional offensive weapons would help bring an end to the conflict.
Read the full story here with additional quotes from Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Jack Reed (D-RI).
horseshoe theory
FISA reauthorization fight creates fissures in both parties over malign foreign threats
Democrats and Republicans in the House came together on Friday to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, bucking efforts by the fringes of their respective parties to upend a major surveillance program amid rising geopolitical threats, Jewish Insider’s Emily Jacobs reports.
A bipartisan coalition: The final vote fell on anything but party lines, with 126 Democrats joining with 147 Republicans to reauthorize FISA after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) made a rare tie-breaking vote to kill an amendment from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) that would have revoked FBI’s warrantless surveillance capabilities through Section 702. The Biden administration lobbied hard to kill the Biggs amendment, with both National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Attorney General Merrick Garland personally reaching out to lawmakers on the fence about keeping 702 warrantless, two lawmakers told JI on condition of anonymity.
National security fears: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) took to the floor on Friday to document how 702 remaining warrantless is critical to swiftly address imminent threats to the homeland. Turner, who had led the FISA reauthorization push on the GOP side for months, said Friday that the implementation of a warrant would “provide constitutional rights to our enemies” as threats to the homeland grow.
Constitutional priorities: Those who supported the amendment and opposed the final bill without that language described the national security concerns as secondary to privacy rights. Asked if he was concerned about the national security threats raised by Turner, Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), who served as former President Donald Trump’s interior secretary, told JI that, “What I’m always worried about is the Constitution. To me, it’s a scale, right? On one side, you have absolute freedom, you’re gonna look at nothing. The other side, you’re going to look at everything. So, where’s that scale move back and forth for national defense? To me, that scale stops at the Constitution,” Zinke said
Worthy Reads
No Country is an Island: In the Liberal Patriot, Brian Katulis and John Halpin raise concerns about the dangers of pushing isolationist foreign policy. “Iran’s attack also demonstrates how America’s divided politics and drift towards isolationism among elements of the left and the right directly undermines America’s security, weakens the future defense of our friends in the region, and imperils a clear response to emerging threats from Iran and its proxies. The key policy and political questions involve what comes next — both to anticipate different scenarios and plan for contingencies. … It’s perfectly reasonable in a democracy to ask questions about the nature and goals of U.S. military aid and other foreign assistance. But we’ve reached a point where small groups of politicians on the left and right are blocking majorities in both the House and Senate — majorities backed by the American public — from passing legislation that provides vital defensive assistance to our friends while checking the aggressive and destabilizing actions of Iran, Russia, and China.” [LiberalPatriot]
Threat Assessment: The Washington Post’s Jason Rezaian considers the decision-making that went into Iran’s weekend strike against Israel. “Iran’s leaders, shaken by the killing of top military brass, felt they had to respond with a show of strength. Not doing so would signal impotence to Israel and Iran’s Arab adversaries, as well as a restive domestic population that is increasingly eager to see the end of the theocratic regime. Whether it was designed to cause damage or not, the result was a spectacular failure. Make no mistake, this doesn’t mean Iran is no longer a threat; but the threats it poses are not the ones we usually presume them to be. Democratic countries should be prepared for the kind of personalized terror Iran has exercised against the many people it has deemed threats to the system’s power since its inception. Iranian dissidents, human rights activists, former regime officials, diplomats and journalists — including me — have all been targets of the Islamic republic’s malice. Abductions and assassinations, which are unpredictable and cheap compared with military operations, seem far likelier in the days and weeks ahead than Iran wanting to engage in a kinetic war that would result in heavy domestic casualties.” [WashPost]
The Case for Striking Back: The Wall Street Journal’s Elliot Kaufman argues that Israel must respond to Iran’s weekend strike, looking at how Jerusalem’s prior decisions to avoid escalating tensions did not stave off attacks. “The miracle of Iron Dome air defenses for years led Israel to tolerate what no other nation would. Worse, other nations demanded that Israel tolerate it, because Israel suffered little damage. When Hamas crossed a line and Israel responded, as in 2008 and 2014, the world quickly came to demand a cease-fire, no matter how strong and unbowed Hamas remained. Better to restore calm. Better to have peace and quiet. Amid unprecedented economic growth, Israelis themselves came to worship calm. Politicians and generals rationalized allowing Qatar to send aid money to Gaza, knowing that much of it was being diverted to Hamas. Why? To maintain stability. … For Israel, it all worked until it didn’t. Hezbollah now diverts Israeli troops from Gaza, holds a region of the country hostage and is strong enough to deter a substantial reply. The Houthis in Yemen, another Iranian proxy, have shut down the Red Sea and barely paid a price. You think this will be the last time they do it?” [WSJ]
Chai Scorer: Tablet’s Armin Rosen profiles Edmonton Oilers right winger Zach Hyman, who wears No. 18 on his uniform and is believed to be the only Jewish player in the hockey team’s history. “I observed to Hyman that he had likely been one of the only Jewish members of just about every team he’d ever played on. ‘As you go further the number is less and less,’ he acknowledged. ‘At least on my journey I’ve felt everybody’s been very accepting.’ In fact, Hyman appears to be the only Jewish Oiler in the team’s entire history. Shane Asbell, president of the modern Orthodox Beth Israel synagogue in the river-valley-side neighborhood of Oleskiw, and someone who personally witnessed Gretzky scoring his 50th goal in the 39th game of the 1981 season, couldn’t remember there ever having been another one. Asbell and I toured the light-bathed cylindrical entryway and fan-shaped sanctuary of the 25-year-old red brick Beth Israel building. … He wore a blue-and-copper Hyman jersey with the nameplate in Hebrew. This was not a custom job: The official Oilers team store did a surprisingly brisk business in Hebrew Hyman threads. ‘I know of non-Jewish people with Hebrew Hyman jerseys,’ Asbell said. ‘Wild, eh?’” [Tablet]
Pic of the Day
Israeli President Isaac Herzog (center) met with U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Jerusalem on Wednesday.
