Good Thursday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we speak to House Speaker Mike Johnson about the situation on college campuses after his visit to Columbia University, and interview Five for Fighting’s John Ondrasik about his recent trip to Israel. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Hersh Goldberg-Polin, U.K. Labour party’s David Lammy and Jessica Tisch.

As Jews around the world gathered earlier this week to ask, “Why is this night different from all other nights,” Jewish students at Columbia had an easy answer: because their campus had become the latest epicenter of anti-Israel activity following President Nemat Shafik’s testimony on Capitol Hill last week and the subsequent erection of an anti-Israel encampment in the center of campus.

Video taken on the campus and from the broader Morningside Heights neighborhood since last weekend showed widespread anti-Israel protests and demonstrations that at times turned threatening, prompting responses across the political spectrum, a visit from House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Wednesday and a pointed statement from the White House. Read more about the situation at Columbia, including interviews with current students, here.

Johnson condemned the rising antisemitism at Columbia and called on the school’s embattled president to resign at an on-campus press conference that was disrupted by heckles and jeers from protesters.

“The cherished traditions of this university are being overtaken right now by radical and extreme ideologies. They place a target on the backs of Jewish students in the United States, and here on this campus, a growing number of students have chanted in support of terrorists,” Johnson said. “We just can’t allow this kind of hatred and any antisemitism to flourish on our campuses, and it must be stopped in its tracks.” Read JI’s on-campus interview with Johnson below.

The campus chaos has since spread well beyond Columbia University: At least 20 anti-Israel protesters were arrested at the University of Texas; Brown University protesters set up over 40 tents as part of a “Gaza solidarity encampment”; and police broke up attempts to establish a similar camp at the University of Southern California. Encampments have also sprung up at Harvard, MIT and NYU. Cal Poly’s Humboldt campus is closed through the weekend as protestors occupy campus buildings.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, weighed in on campus issues, telling Politico this week that it was “absolutely unacceptable” for universities to be unable to protect Jewish students. “If the universities in accordance with their policies can’t guarantee the safety and security and well-being of the students, then I think it is incumbent upon a local mayor or local governor or local town councilor, whoever is the local leadership there, to step in and enforce the law,” he said.

As university administrators across the country struggle to protect Jewish students amid the protests, the turmoil is making headlines in Israel, with commentators on the evening TV programs discussing the latest campus developments. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday night issued a special address in English on the topic, calling university presidents’ responses to campus antisemitism and anti-Israel activity “shameful.”

“What’s happening in America’s college campuses is horrific,” Netanyahu said. “Antisemitic mobs have taken over leading universities. They call for the annihilation of Israel. They attack Jewish students. They attack Jewish faculty. This is reminiscent of what happened in German universities in the 1930s. It’s unconscionable. It has to be stopped. It has to be condemned and condemned unequivocally. But that’s not what happened.”

“We see this exponential rise of antisemitism throughout America and throughout Western societies as Israel tries to defend itself against genocidal terrorists, genocidal terrorists who hide behind civilians,” Netanyahu continued. “Yet it is Israel that is falsely accused of genocide, Israel that is falsely accused of starvation and all sundry war crimes. It’s all one big libel…We have to stop antisemitism because antisemitism is the canary in the coal mine. It always precedes larger conflagrations that engulf the entire world.”

More Columbia in the headlines: Robert Kraft said he will pause his donations to the school until the campus environment changes … Shafik is facing a potential censure from the school’s senate over her decision to call in police to break up anti-Israel activity on the campus … Columbia professor John McWhorter writes in The New York Times that the “relentless assault” of his campus’ protests — which he calls “a form of abuse” — “is beyond what anyone should be expected to bear up under regardless of their whiteness, privilege or power” … Barnard suspended more than 50 students for their participation in Columbia’s encampment protest … Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) said that Columbia was caving to pressure from congressional Republicans by arresting students last week … In New York magazine, Jonathan Chait suggests that Jewish students “have been forced to endure an atmosphere of eliminationist rhetoric” … Student protesters agreed to remove a number of tents erected on campus amid negotiations with the Columbia administration over dismantling the display.

Down in Washington, the State Department’s top Middle East diplomat delivered a virtual briefing yesterday that was billed as an “overview of developments in Israel and the broader region.”

But missing from Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf’s 25-minute press briefing was any mention of the more than 130 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza — or, for that matter, any mention of Hamas at all. Hours earlier, Hamas released a gut-wrenching video showing the 24-year-old American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin. (More on Goldberg-Polin, with comments from the White House, below.)

Instead, Leaf focused on how to increase aid to the Palestinians and how the “international community can bolster support to the Palestinian Authority and to the Palestinian public generally.” The only hostages discussed were a number of European nationals who were taken captive in the Red Sea when their ship was hijacked by the Houthis in November.

Finally, keep an eye on the campaign trail today: President Joe Biden is traveling to Westchester County, N.Y., this afternoon for a campaign reception. The county is home to one of the most consequential Democratic primary fights — between Bowman and Westchester County Executive George Latimer — over Israel and antisemitism. Biden has not endorsed a candidate in the race.

Meanwhile, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is traveling to Detroit today to attend the NFL draft. (He was scheduled to deliver remarks in the city at a political event for Biden’s reelection, but that was scrapped.) The Detroit area, which is home to the largest concentration of Arab American voters in the country, has been an epicenter of anti-Israel activism in the state.