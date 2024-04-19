Good Friday morning.

Hours after a suspected Israeli strike on a series of sites across Iran, a steady tension loomed over the region. Iran has not yet said how or if it will respond to the attack early Friday morning, which targeted a military base near the city of Isfahan. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the strike, but a U.S. official told CNN that Israel carried out the attack in retaliation for last weekend’s attack in which Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel.

With Iranian state media controlling what information about the attack is released, little is known about the effects of the strike. Both Israeli and Iranian media are downplaying the attack, and an Iranian official said Tehran did not plan to strike back at Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran was hit with a new round of U.S. and U.K. sanctions over last weekend’s attack. The Treasury Department announced the sanctions on 16 individuals and two entities in Iran that were tied to the weapons used in the strike. “Let it be clear to all those who enable or support Iran’s attacks,” President Joe Biden said in a statement, “we will not hesitate to take all necessary action to hold you accountable.”

Elsewhere in the region, the Biden administration is pushing for a potential Israel-Saudi megadeal, six months after the Hamas terror attack and subsequent war sidelined normalization efforts between Riyadh and Jerusalem. The agreement would include a deeper defense agreement between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, as well as a renewed Israeli commitment to work toward a two-state solution, which Saudi officials have privately indicated to the U.S. that they might accept in verbal assurances from Israel, according to The Wall Street Journal.

As Jews around the world prepare for Passover, which begins on Monday night, Jews in Pennsylvania are also preparing to send in their absentee ballots. That’s because the state’s primary this year falls on Tuesday — which makes it impossible for observant Jews to go to the polls that day, and very inconvenient for any Jews who celebrate the holiday.

Despite efforts to move the primary away from Passover, as lawmakers in Maryland did, Pennsylvania’s legislature failed to do so, writes Jewish Insider senior national correspondent Gabby Deutch.

In Pittsburgh, the local Jewish community is closely watching a primary challenge to Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA), a member of the Squad who has aligned with anti-Israel activists in the months since the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel. She faces a credible challenger in Bhavini Patel, a local elected official.

But despite Lee’s stance on Israel, pro-Israel groups like AIPAC and DMFI have stayed on the sidelines in the race. Lee trounced Patel in first-quarter fundraising, leaving the challenger looking like an underdog.

Still, Patel has earned the support of many in Pittsburgh’s Jewish community. Local activists have led grassroots campaigns to spread the word about Patel, and to encourage people to send in their mail-in ballots before Passover. We’ll have the results and post-election analysis for you next week.

Also: Keep an eye on Pennsylvania’s attorney general primary, where state Rep. Jared Solomon is running in the Democratic primary with the message that he will be tough on antisemitic hate crimes. It’s a powerful launching pad; Gov. Josh Shapiro served as attorney general before running for governor. Solomon faces a competitive field of several other Democrats, and the winner is sure to face a tough challenge this November.