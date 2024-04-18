Daily Kickoff
That antisemitism has been increasing in America is not news to American Jews. Data released by the Anti-Defamation League this week shows that antisemitic incidents reached record highs in 2023.
But on Wednesday, FBI Director Chris Wray offered a shocking figure to demonstrate the severity of the challenge that Jews face, particularly in the heated post-Oct. 7 environment, Jewish Insider’s senior national correspondent Gabby Deutch reports.
Between Oct. 7 and Jan. 30, the FBI opened three times more anti-Jewish hate crime investigations than in the four months before the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, according to Wray.
“Of course that’s on top of what was already an increase from the previous year,” Wray said in a Wednesday webinar organized by Secure Community Network, a security organization that works with Jewish institutions in the U.S. “As I look back over my career in law enforcement, I’m hard-pressed to think of a time where so many different threats to our public safety and national security were so elevated all at the same time.”
The FBI has observed a “marked increase” in hoaxes, Wray said — both active-shooter hoaxes and fake bomb threats. “I don’t say that in any way to downplay the gravity of those crimes, because when hoaxes target synagogues, Jewish community centers and other affiliated facilities across the U.S., they not only disrupt whatever activities are ongoing. They also intimidate people and terrorize entire communities,” Wray explained.
“Please be assured that we are relentlessly pursuing those individuals who conduct those kinds of threats — hoax threats — as well, in addition to the threats posed by homegrown violent extremists and other lone actors, motivated by hate we’ve seen since Oct. 7,” Wray told attendees on the pre-Passover call.
A majority of Americans think that the release of the remaining 133 Israeli hostages should be the top priority in any cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas, according to a new survey released this morning by the Jewish Federations of North America. Just 28% of the poll’s respondents support an unconditional cease-fire that would leave Hamas intact. Among Jewish respondents, 80% believe the hostages’ releases should be prioritized, and only 11% support an unconditional cease-fire.
in the hot seat
Columbia president pressed at hearing about profs who support Hamas
Columbia University President Nemat Shafik largely escaped the fireworks at a Wednesday congressional hearing that brought down two of her Ivy League colleagues last year, but nonetheless faced a grilling over the school’s handling of antisemitism, particularly regarding professors who have made pro-Hamas comments, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Status update: Questioning from lawmakers on the House Education and Workforce Committee highlighted Joseph Massad and Mohamed Abdou, who expressed support for Hamas and other terrorist groups, and Katherine Franke, who said that IDF veterans are too dangerous to remain on Columbia’s campus. Shafik said that she was “appalled” by Massad’s comments and condemned them, adding Massad had been “spoken to,” an answer Republican lawmakers found inadequate. Shafik said Massad remains under investigation.
Flip-flop: Massad, lawmakers noted, is also the chair of a review committee in Columbia’s school of arts and sciences. Shafik claimed that Massad was no longer chair of the committee, but walked that claim back when Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said later in the hearing that he still appeared to be named as such on Columbia’s website. She said she’d clarify the record following the hearing. Pressed on whether she would commit to removing Massad as the committee chair, Shafik hesitated, but then said that she would.
Looking ahead: Asked whether Massad could be fired despite his tenure status, Shafik said there are “very complex issues around that.” She suggested the outcome of the school’s investigation could prompt his firing. But she said she would not have approved Massad’s tenure if he were applying today.
Read the full story here.Bonus: Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) wrote to the president of Harvard University to express “serious concerns about the antisemitic harassment and intimidation” of Harvard University student Shabbos Kestenbaum, a Torres constituent, by a Harvard employee.
the center holds
Democratic support for Johnson’s foreign aid package trickles in, as far right revolts
House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) proposed foreign aid package is picking up support from House Democrats, setting up a potential pathway to its passage, but is further alienating members of the Republicans’ right flank, some of whom are discussing Johnson’s ouster as GOP leader, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod and Emily Jacobs report.
Meeting demands: The package, which includes funding bills for Israel, Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific and other national security policies including a slew of Iran-related sanctions bills, meets the criteria — particularly the inclusion of humanitarian aid — that House Democrats had laid out as a condition for potentially backing the funding package and procedural votes to ensure it moves to the floor.
Quotable: “To put it bluntly, I would rather send bullets to Ukraine than American boys. My son is going to begin at the Naval Academy this fall,” Johnson said of his rationale. “This is not a game, it’s not a joke. We can’t play politics with this. We have to do the right thing. And I’m going to allow an opportunity for every single member of the House to vote their conscience and their will on this, and I think that’s the way this institution is supposed to work. And I’m willing to take personal risk for that because we have to do the right thing.”
From the right: Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus who opposes Ukraine aid and has been highly critical of the proposed package, criticized the notion of tying together Israel and Ukraine aid. He said his “preference” would be to support Israel “but not at the expense of letting Ukraine ride on the back of it, without getting border security, and frankly, more clarity of mission, purpose and result of what we would do with Ukraine.”
From the left: While President Joe Biden, House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray (D-WA) endorsed the bill, House Democratic leadership has yet to do so; leaders say they want to confer with Democratic members on Thursday morning. “The leadership of the House Democratic caucus [doesn’t] get ahead of our members,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) told JI. “On all issues, particularly ones of great significance, though we may have a perspective, we want to have that conversation.”
military moment
Israel’s superior defense technology gives country a badly needed boost
For the past six months, following the surprise and shock of Hamas’ Oct.7 brutal terror attacks, Israelis’ faith in the army has been severely shaken. But faith in the country’s defensive capabilities was restored — in stunning fashion — in the early hours of Sunday morning when Iran carried out an unprecedented attack, firing some 350 suicide drones, rockets and missiles at the Jewish state. Over the course of several hours, Israel’s various state-of-the art missile-defense systems, alongside fighter jets and even a new high-tech spy plane, were propelled into action and, for the first time, the multiple levels of Israel’s carefully designed defense system worked together to thwart the threat of the swarm of deadly projectiles carrying some 60 tons of warheads and explosives combined, Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash reports.
Historic: According to the IDF’s assessment, close to 99% of the missiles were struck down even before reaching Israel’s borders. “It was an air-defense operation that will go down in military history as one of the most successful ever carried out,” Lt. Col. (ret.) Jonathan Conricus, a senior fellow at the Washington D.C.-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told JI. “The Iranians tried to trick and outsmart our defenses, but they were not able to.”
Layered approach: Maj. Gen. (ret.) Nimrod Sheffer, a former air force deputy commander and the former CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries, a state-owned company that was involved in developing and producing the Arrow system, explained that since the mid-1980s, Israel has been developing is various defense systems. The most sophisticated layer, he said, is “the Arrow family of missiles, which aim to defend Israel against long-range ballistic missiles,” followed by David’s Sling and the Iron Dome.
‘System of systems’: Each system, Sheffer told JI, has evolved and each has several different variations. Over the years, the systems have been tested both operationally and in the field, most notably the Iron Dome, which has intercepted thousands of rockets fired by Hamas from Gaza and Hezbollah from Lebanon. “In the current conflict, we also saw the Arrow system and the David Sling system working against threats coming mainly from the south, from the Houthis in Yemen, but also from Hezbollah in the north,” he said. “We saw that each one worked very well as a stand-alone system.” Sheffer said that the Iranian attack brought together all the systems to create a “system of systems,” and that it worked better than he ever expected.
admin position
After Iran attack, Biden has new mandate to push for Israel aid
For the first time since the Oct. 7 terror attacks, the finish line in the fight to get aid for Israel might finally be in sight — pending, still, many congressional obstacles. President Joe Biden took to The Wall Street Journal’s op-ed page on Wednesday to make the case for why Congress should agree to aid both Ukraine (which some Republicans oppose) and Israel (which some Democrats oppose), Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Supporting democratic allies: Biden made an argument that echoed points he made last fall in the immediate aftermath of the Hamas attacks that killed more than 1,200 people in Israel, but that he has avoided in recent months: directly connecting the conflicts that Ukraine and Israel are fighting, because America has an obligation to support both democratic allies in their fights against existential threats. “Now is not the time to abandon our friends. The House must pass urgent national-security legislation for Ukraine and Israel, as well as desperately needed humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza,” Biden wrote on Wednesday.
Timing: “Messaging is always dependent on real-time events,” a senior White House official told JI, noting that Iran’s attack — thwarted by Israeli and U.S. forces working together to take down hundreds of missiles and drones — makes clear why further security assistance to Israel is needed. “It certainly demonstrates what the president’s been saying and it helps his case with respect to giving Israel what it needs to defend itself,” said the official, who requested anonymity to detail internal thinking on the issue.
amman interest
Why Jordan helped Israel repel the Iranian missile attack
If anyone thought Jordan’s part in intercepting drones Iran launched at Israel on the weekend marked a turning point in the Hashemite Kingdom’s relations with the Jewish state, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi immediately tried to dispel that notion, insisting in media interviews that Israel was still the real problem. Leading figures in Jordan have for months been leveling harsh criticism on Israel and Amman called off an energy and water deal in response to the war in Gaza, amid pressure from a population that has largely been unsupportive of relations between the countries since they signed an agreement in 1994. But the Iranian assault, with projectiles flying over Jordanian territory, marked a point where Amman was working in its own interest, which overlapped with Jerusalem’s, rather than Jordan jumping to Israel’s rescue, experts told Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov.
War within Islam: Iran has long worked to gain a foothold in Jordan and undermine the stability of its monarchy. Israel’s 300 km-border with Jordan is its longest frontier, such that a stronger Iranian or Iran-backed presence would pose a serious threat to the Jewish state. Yet Israel, Eyal Pinko, senior research fellow at Bar-Ilan University’s BESA Center of Strategic Studies said, is “only one player on the chessboard…in the war within Islam, between the Shi’ite countries led by Iran and the Sunni countries, such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Jordan and Morocco.”
‘Slow encroachment’: Former Deputy Ambassador to Egypt Ruth Wasserman Lande, a fellow at the Misgav Institute for National Security, told JI that in recent years Iran “found graves of all kinds of Shi’ite sheikhs on the Israel-Jordan border, told the Jordanians they must come and take care of the graves, and suddenly there was an Iranian presence in Jordan.” Those graves began a “slow encroachment” that characterizes Iran’s behavior around the region, Wasserman Lande said. Jordan remained silent for years, even when Iran-supported Hamas tried to compete with the Kingdom over primacy at holy sites in Jerusalem, and as Iran and its proxy Hezbollah smuggled weapons and drugs through Jordan.
on the hill
House Democrats split again over Iran, Houthi bills
The House Democratic caucus once again split over a series of four votes on Wednesday seeking to force the Biden administration’s hand toward a more aggressive Iran policy, though most Democrats opposed the measures. Hard-line anti-Iran measures have proved divisive for House Democrats on several occasions in recent months, often fracturing the caucus, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
The breakdown: In each of the four votes on Wednesday, Democratic support mostly came from moderates and hawks — and in some cases, lawmakers facing competitive reelection races — joined by a handful of more progressive members. The top Democratic leaders voted against each of the bills, as did Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), the only Republican to oppose any of the bills.
No sanctions relief: The House voted 259-160 to pass a bill by Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) that would bar the president from lifting sanctions on Iran, as well as permanently refreeze the $6 billion in Iranian funds that the administration released to a bank account in Qatar as part of a hostage deal last year. Forty-seven Democrats voted yes and 159 Democrats voted no.
Houthi designation: The House voted 285-135 for a bill by Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) seeking to force the president to redesignate the Iranian-backed Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, a label the administration has resisted due to concerns about humanitarian aid to Yemen. Seventy-two Democrats voted for the bill; 134 voted against it.
Pic of the Day
The Western Wall Heritage Foundation on Wednesday conducted its traditional clearing of thousands of prayer notes that were placed between the stones of the Western Wall over the past six months. The notes will be buried alongside worn-out prayer books and other texts with God’s name printed in them, in accordance with Jewish law.
