Good Thursday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we cover yesterday’s Capitol Hill hearing on antisemitism at Columbia University, and do a deep dive into Jordan’s participation in efforts to protect Israel from an Iranian attack. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Zohar Palti, Yarden Bibas and Van Jones.

That antisemitism has been increasing in America is not news to American Jews. Data released by the Anti-Defamation League this week shows that antisemitic incidents reached record highs in 2023.

But on Wednesday, FBI Director Chris Wray offered a shocking figure to demonstrate the severity of the challenge that Jews face, particularly in the heated post-Oct. 7 environment, Jewish Insider’s senior national correspondent Gabby Deutch reports.

Between Oct. 7 and Jan. 30, the FBI opened three times more anti-Jewish hate crime investigations than in the four months before the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, according to Wray.

“Of course that’s on top of what was already an increase from the previous year,” Wray said in a Wednesday webinar organized by Secure Community Network, a security organization that works with Jewish institutions in the U.S. “As I look back over my career in law enforcement, I’m hard-pressed to think of a time where so many different threats to our public safety and national security were so elevated all at the same time.”

The FBI has observed a “marked increase” in hoaxes, Wray said — both active-shooter hoaxes and fake bomb threats. “I don’t say that in any way to downplay the gravity of those crimes, because when hoaxes target synagogues, Jewish community centers and other affiliated facilities across the U.S., they not only disrupt whatever activities are ongoing. They also intimidate people and terrorize entire communities,” Wray explained.

“Please be assured that we are relentlessly pursuing those individuals who conduct those kinds of threats — hoax threats — as well, in addition to the threats posed by homegrown violent extremists and other lone actors, motivated by hate we’ve seen since Oct. 7,” Wray told attendees on the pre-Passover call.

A majority of Americans think that the release of the remaining 133 Israeli hostages should be the top priority in any cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas, according to a new survey released this morning by the Jewish Federations of North America. Just 28% of the poll’s respondents support an unconditional cease-fire that would leave Hamas intact. Among Jewish respondents, 80% believe the hostages’ releases should be prioritized, and only 11% support an unconditional cease-fire.