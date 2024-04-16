Worthy Reads

Setting Precedent: In The New York Times, Reuel Marc Gerecht and Ray Takeyh suggest that bold U.S. support for Israel in the wake of Iran’s first direct attack on the Jewish state could serve as a deterrent for future Iranian aggression. “Today, the problem with Washington distancing itself from Jerusalem, as it has over the large-scale civilian deaths and humanitarian suffering in the Gaza war, is that it will not defuse a crisis that puts Iran and Israel in direct confrontation. And Ayatollah Khamenei will not allow himself to be seen as backing down to Jews — particularly if they are unmoored from superior American power. For the United States, standing by Israel would allow Ayatollah Khamenei another path, a way to back down without losing face. There is a precedent for such a retreat. Again, the Iran-Iraq war is instructive. The founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini, opted for an armistice with Iraq, a country he had long denigrated, because of the sheer exhaustion of his nation and the fear that the war could simply not be won. The implicit threat of American involvement was a big factor in this decision.” [NYTimes]

What Lies Beneath: In The Wall Street Journal, former CENTCOM commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr. posits that Iran’s attack against Israel underscored Tehran’s vulnerabilities. “The April 1 Israeli strike against Iranian planners in Damascus was the culmination of Tehran’s embarrassment. Taking a page from Russian strategic doctrine, the Iranians tried to escalate to de-escalate, taking a very aggressive action to raise the stakes dramatically. The intention is to cow the opponent into changing its behavior by convincing it that it is at heightened risk. The key to this kind of tactic is actual leverage — a genuine capability that puts the opponent at grave risk. That hasn’t happened, because it’s apparent that the Iranians are playing a weak hand. For years the ballistic-missile, drone and cruise-missile force has been at the heart of Iran’s strategic deterrence — more important in practical terms than its nuclear program. The attack Sunday morning was poorly executed and a strategic miscalculation. The vulnerability of Iran’s force has been exposed, and the regime is gravely weakened as a result. Israel has been strengthened by a stunning display of military competence, a striking contrast with that seen on Oct. 7.” [WSJ]

The Retaliation Conundrum: The Washington Post’s David Ignatius considers Israel’s potential responses to Iran’s attempted strike. “As Israeli officials weigh their response to Iran’s missile attack, they are confronting the perennial dilemma of deterrence: How can a country demonstrate its willingness to use force — and dominate the cycle of escalation — without creating precisely the crisis it seeks to avert? Israel’s tough-minded approach to this question has deterred some conflicts, but it has arguably created some others. For generations, Israeli leaders have insisted that their unyielding position is essential for survival in a brutal and unforgiving Middle East. You can question, as some U.S. officials do, whether this logic has truly been successful for Israel. But the mood Monday night was a reminder that whatever outsiders might think is best, Israel will make its own decisions about security.” [WashPost]

Iran’s Real Target: In The Atlantic, Eliot Cohen looks at the broader elements at play in Iran’s weekend attack on Israel. “The aim here is also something a lot bigger than the struggle to destroy Israel. The target of the Russia–China–Iran–North Korea coalition is the overthrow not of a ‘rules-based international order’ — a phrase that misleads more than it informs, because there have always been rules of some kind — but of the American-led world order, which is an artifact of the past 75 years. The coalition’s frame, as it were, is a large one, in which the United States and its allies represent one frangible whole that, if tapped hard in several places, will disintegrate. … That a coalition of the West and its partners were willing to act in countering the Iranian missile barrage is a promising sign. Still, until Iran pays a visible and heavy price for its behavior in attacking not only Israel directly but its Arab neighbors and global shipping through its proxies, the problem will only get worse.” [TheAtlantic]

Problematic Picture: In Slate, Dahlia Lithwick and Masua Sagiv reflect on the recent awarding of a top photojournalism prize to a photographer who captured an image of Hamas terrorists returning to Gaza with the body of Oct. 7 victim Shani Louk. “Some have suggested that the picture of Louk is deserving of recognition as part of a long tradition of war photojournalism, a practice that stretches back to Mathew Brady’s images of the dead at Antietam. That was the position of Picture of the Year director Lynden Steele, who claimed that the image captures ‘the harsh realities of war’ and therefore merited the award. We understand the merits of war photojournalism, just as we understand that awarding a photograph a prize is not equivalent to celebrating its contents. But the picture of Louk is not war photojournalism. It was taken not during wartime but during a terror attack. The men in the back of the truck are not ‘fighting.’ They are not even wearing uniforms or insignia. They are returning from a pogrom with their spoils, to publicly desecrate a captured corpse. Louk’s family was able to identify her only because viral real-time video of her body paraded through the streets allowed them to recognize tattoos and dreadlocks. Bone fragments from her skull were later found at the Nova festival, suggesting she had been killed at the site.” [Slate]