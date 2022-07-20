Daily Kickoff
A number of primary races were called shortly after polls closed in Maryland last night, despite the state not beginning the process of counting mail-in ballots until later this week. More below on last night’s results.
Last week, we published an interview with New York state Assemblymember Yuh-line Niou, one of several frontrunners in the Democratic primary for the state’s newly created 10th Congressional District, in which she expressed support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. Initially, Niou did not share her views on BDS but subsequently emailed our reporter stating, “I believe in the right to protest as a fundamental tenet of western democracy, so I do support BDS.”
Days later, speaking at an event hosted by Jewish community members in the district — which had been scheduled prior to Niou’s comments on BDS — the assemblywoman appeared to walk back her support for the movement.
But on the latest episode of the Gotham Gazette’s “Max Politics Podcast,” released yesterday, Niou was again asked — this time by podcast host Ben Max — about her position on BDS. Here’s a transcript of the question and her response:
“And in giving full-throated support for the right to do these things, do you also consider yourself a supporter of that BDS movement?” Max asked.
Niou responded, “I mean, I personally myself, um, you know, I think that it’s really important for us to you know, know that… I believe our tax dollars should never be used to violate human rights, which is why I also support legislation that would prevent federal funds from going to the persecution of Palestinians or to the construction of settlements. And I think that, you know, the only way that, um you know, we have, you know, a voice in this is, you know, how, you know, the direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians are going, we have to make sure that they are the ones who are actually since they’re closest to their own pain, obviously, that, you know, there are many things that they can do and I think that, you know, they have to be the ones to make that decision.”
Niou then briefly mentions a fellow Evergreen College student, Rachel Corrie, who was killed by an Israeli bulldozer in 2003. She concludes her answer without directly addressing Max’s question: “And so here’s the bottom line. I think I’ll just say it out loud that I will be a strong voice in Congress, against occupation and in support of equality, justice and a thriving future for all Israelis and Palestinians. So I think that’s the only way we get through direct negotiation between Israelis and Palestinians themselves.”
After the release of the podcast episode, JI spoke to one of the Jewish constituents who met with Niou last week. “She said enough [on the podcast] to make sure that most people who care and this is an important issue [for them] will anyway move away from her. She’s done enough, she’s said enough to have everyone choose another candidate. She’s still left the door open that if she wins, [it] doesn’t mean she’s going to be the worst person in Congress… For the voter, it’s enough to drop her. That’s what I think the bottom line is here.”
We’ve reached out to Niou’s communications director three times since Friday to give the assemblywoman a chance to clarify her comments — and her position — and have received no response.
In other NY-10 news, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he was dropping out of the crowded race, saying it was “time for me to leave electoral politics.” The former mayor had faced several polls that showed him well behind the race’s frontrunners.
You heard it here first: JI has learned that former New York Lt. Gov. Richard Ravitch, a Democrat, and former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY) are endorsing Dan Goldman, who served as lead attorney in the first Trump impeachment trial, in the NY-10 race. “I know what it takes to win congressional elections and am proud to be part of Dan’s growing campaign to defend our democracy, our fundamental rights, our safety, and our planet itself,” Israel said.
early results
Ivey defeats Edwards in heated Maryland primary
As polls closed in Maryland last night, several candidates in key races racked up early wins, even though the state will not begin counting ballots until Thursday morning. In Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, the latest race in which pro-Israel activists have invested millions of dollars to boost their preferred candidates, former state’s attorney Glenn Ivey defeated former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-MD), Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod and Gabby Deutch report.
Ivey’s in:Ivey, who was down in the polls earlier in the race, leads Edwards 51% to 35% as of Wednesday morning, with 68%of the primary votes counted. The Associated Press called the race for Ivey, although most mail-in ballots had not yet been counted. Israel advocacy groups were the largest spenders in the race. Ivey was backed by AIPAC and its super PAC, the United Democracy Project, Democratic Majority for Israel and Pro-Israel America, while Edwards was backed by J Street.
Hogan’s zeroes: In the Republican gubernatorial primary, far-right legislator Dan Cox, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and attended Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021 rally, defeated Kelly Schulz, outgoing moderate Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s hand-picked successor. Democrats ran $1 million in ads that appeared to boost Cox. Nonprofit executive Wes Moore is leading the Democratic field with 36% of the vote, while his closest competitor, former DNC Chair Tom Perez, has 27% of the vote as of Wednesday morning. In the 6th Congressional District, former Washington Free Beacon reporter Matthew Foldi — backed by many establishment GOP figures — lost by a wide margin to state legislator Neil Parrott.
bipartisan bill
Menendez, Graham bill seeks detailed reports on Iran’s nuclear program
With the prospects of a nuclear deal with Iran appearing increasingly slim, Sens. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced a bill on Tuesday that would require the administration to submit regular, detailed reports on the state of Iran’s nuclear program to Congress, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. The legislation could, if passed, give Congress the ability to be more involved in crafting and dictating Iran policy.
Reporting in: The bipartisan bill would require the secretary of state to assemble a task force, comprised of officials from the State Department, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Department of Energy and CIA dedicated to tackling Iran’s nuclear program. The task force would issue a report to Congress on the state of Iran’s nuclear program every 120 days, including granular details on both the enrichment of uranium and the stockpiling of nuclear material, weaponization, missile development and other potentially related activities, and the threats they pose to U.S. citizens and personnel.
Strategy session: The administration would also have to submit an annual strategy that “outlines a comprehensive plan for engaging with partners and allies” regarding Iran’s nuclear and missile activities and a “whole-of-government approach to use political, economic and security related tools” to address Iran’s nuclear program.
Increased role: Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies who has been critical of nuclear talks, told Jewish Insider that the legislation represents an effort from Congress to take a larger role in crafting Iran policy. “The bill represents an understanding that Congress is going to have a bigger role in Iran policy and craft what Iran policy looks like, particularly when it comes to a very fast-moving nuclear threat and missile threat,” Ben Taleblu said. “They need to have all the information and it may not just be enough anymore to have a few hearings, and occasional classified briefings.”
at aspen
Space Force provides a deterrent for traditional ground conflict, chief of space operations says
The U.S. Space Force is a valuable deterrence against global conflict, the head of the newly created branch of the U.S. Armed Forces said on Tuesday at the Aspen Security Forum, Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss reports from Aspen. “I think space provides a great opportunity,” Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond told NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly at the forum’s opening session. “It provides an opportunity to have one more fabric, if you will, of a means to change the deterrence calculus, impose cost, deny benefits and to deter conflict from the beginning or extending into space, which we feel would deter conflict from spilling over onto the land. It’s deterrence.”
China threat: The chief of space operations, who joined the Space Force in 2019 upon its creation as a branch of the Armed Forces, warned about the looming threat posed by China. “China has gone from zero to 60 very quickly. And they are clearly our pacing challenge,” he said. “They’re moving at speed, they have the economy to support the development. Now they’re really doing two things. The first thing that they’re doing is they’re building space capabilities for their own use. So just like we’ve enjoyed space capabilities that we’ve been able to integrate, China has built a space program to do the same thing. That provides them [an] advantage and that provides risks to our forces. The other thing they’re doing is seeing the advantages that space provides us as we’ve integrated space and cyber and multi-domain operations, and to be honest, they don’t like what they see.”
Space wars: Raymond noted that China and Russia have both detonated satellites, sending thousands of pieces of debris hurtling through space — and in some cases, risking collision with other still-functioning satellites. A Pentagon report issued in April warned that Moscow and Beijing were both developing the technology and capability to attack U.S. satellites. To counter aggression from global powers, Raymond said, the U.S. is “trying to develop norms of behavior for what’s safe and professional.”
En route: Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is on his way to Aspen, where he’s scheduled to speak tomorrow afternoon at the forum.
