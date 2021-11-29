👋 Good Monday morning and Happy Hanukkah!

In a statement marking Hanukkah, President Joe Biden said, “At its core, Hanukkah recounts a story at the heart of the human spirit – one that is inherently Jewish and undeniably American. It commemorates how even the most fragile flame can sustain a tradition and nourish the soul of a people. It teaches us that even a little bit of light, wherever it is found, can dispel the darkness and illuminate a path forward. And it reminds us that whether it is the Holy Temple in Jerusalem or the temple of our democracy, nothing broken or profaned is beyond repair.”

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was on hand and spoke at the lighting of the National Menorah on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. The annual lighting, produced by American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad), was tied this year to the “Shine a Light” campaign that aims to draw attention to rising antisemitism. Later in the evening, Emhoff shared a photo of himself and Vice President Kamala Harris lighting a menorah at their residence.

U.S. newspapers began their Hanukkah coverage over the weekend. In The Washington Post, Michelle Boorstein explores the origins of Hanukkah amid rising antisemitism against Jewish communities, while The New York Times spotlights efforts — which sometimes fall short — by major retailers to appeal to Jewish customers during the holiday season.

Tributes have poured in praising the work and influence of Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died on Friday at age 91. Sondheim, who is credited with reimagining the Broadway musical, was remembered for such iconic works as “Sunday in the Park with George” and the lyrics to “West Side Story.”

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides arrived in Jerusalem today to begin his posting. “After my first trip to Israel, I wrote in my local newspaper that “the moment I put my feet on the ground, I had a feeling which I will never forget.” Landing today in Israel to be U.S. Ambassador is another moment I’ll never forget,” he posted alongside a video on Twitter.

The student government at the University of Toronto passed two anti-Israel measures last week, including one that allowed for kosher food on campus to come only from catering companies that “do not normalize Israeli apartheid.” University President Meric Gertler said in a statement to the campus community that the motions “are specifically focused on Israel in a way that is troubling to many members of the community” and that he’d be following up with the student group.