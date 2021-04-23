diplomatic dance

The White House is reviewing Western Sahara recognition. Here is what’s at stake

Morocco and Israel sign agreements on direct flights, financial cooperation, visa waivers for diplomats and water technology cooperation at the guest house next to the royal palace in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner led a delegation from Israel to Morocco on Tuesday on the first known direct flight since the two countries agreed to establish full diplomatic ties earlier this month as part of a series of U.S.-brokered normalization accords with Arab countries.

Several months after Israel and Morocco resumed diplomatic ties, normalization hangs in the balance as the White House reviews a key component of the U.S.-brokered deal. Morocco agreed to the deal on the condition that the U.S. recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony claimed by both Morocco and the indigenous Sahrawi people. The question of whether the Biden administration will continue that policy has major foreign policy implications — for both Israel and the U.S., Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.

View from Jerusalem: Morocco has only partially resumed ties with Israel, due to the possibility that Biden might decide to alter the decision his predecessor made when Trump already had one foot out the door. “They realized that if they don’t get it now, they’ll miss the train,” Dan Arbell, a scholar-in-residence at American University and a former Israeli diplomat, told JI, noting that Morocco’s government recognized it had a unique opportunity for movement on Western Sahara in the waning days of the Trump administration. “They opted for it fully understanding that it may not last. They’re taking a risk here that Biden may not want to play along or may walk it back,” Arbell said. “They’re not going all the way with Israel yet. They’re playing a waiting game right now.”

Bipartisan bickering: In Washington, the issue is far from settled. While Morocco has a sizable number of supporters in Congress — a congressional caucus on Morocco was formed in 2011 to signal support for the “vital strategic friend” in the early days of the Arab Spring — a bipartisan group of 27 senators, led by Jim Inhofe (R-OK) and Patrick Leahy (D-VT), has been vocally opposed to unilateral recognition of Moroccan sovereignty. In a February letter, the senators wrote that they “urge [Biden] to reverse this misguided decision and recommit the United States to the pursuit of a referendum on self-determination for the Sahrawi people of Western Sahara.” The senators hope to meet with the administration soon in an attempt to clarify Biden’s stance on the issue, a congressional staffer told JI.

International implications: “I think the way that the decision was made is what folks find very objectionable… [it] comes up against the current administration’s pretty strong belief and support for international institutions,” said Sarah Feuer, the Rosenbloom family fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy’s Geduld Program on Arab Politics. “They don’t want to convey that if people go around just annexing territory, then eventually it can gain U.S. recognition.” Such a precedent could have implications for conflicts involving American adversaries, like Russia’s annexation of Crimea, or even for American allies, such as Israel’s quest to annex parts of the West Bank.

No word from the White House: The White House has not commented directly on Morocco or Western Sahara. When asked about the territory at a January press conference, Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the administration would review commitments made by Trump. He also affirmed Biden’s support for the normalization agreements. Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s recent decision to proceed with arms sales to the United Arab Emirates — a key tenet of the UAE’s normalization deal with Israel — over objections from some congressional Democrats, suggests that the administration might be willing to stick with its predecessor’s policy on Morocco.

