on notice

RJC says it will join Trump in backing potential primary challenge to Thomas Massie

The president is seeking to recruit a primary challenger to the libertarian-minded House Republican over his opposition to government funding

The Republican Jewish Coalition said on Tuesday that it would join President Donald Trump in backing a potential primary challenger to Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), as the longtime RJC foe comes under increased GOP scrutiny over his refusal to vote for a Trump-backed government funding package and other administration priorities.

“RJC will be a leading force alongside President Trump in support of a viable candidate to defeat Massie,” RJC spokesperson Sam Markstein said in a statement to Jewish Insider.

Trump railed against Massie’s obstructionist posture in a Truth Social post on Monday, saying “HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him. He’s just another GRANDSTANDER, who’s too much trouble, and not worth the fight.”

“The people of Kentucky won’t stand for it, just watch,” Trump continued, calling for someone to step up to challenge Massie.

Responding to Trump’s call for a primary challenge, RJC CEO Matt Brooks said on X that the organization “is with you. #DefeatMassie.” The RJC recently pledged that it would spend “unlimited” funds to block Massie should he run for Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) Senate seat, which McConnell is vacating at the end of his term.

Massie, who has raised ire and concern from the Jewish community with repeated votes against legislation supporting Israel and combating antisemitism, as well as a string of comments viewed by Jewish leaders as antisemitic, has not yet announced his plans, but has floated the possibility of running for Senate, reelection in the House or Kentucky governor in 2027.

Chris LaCivita, a top advisor to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, has also suggested that he’ll be working to support a primary challenger to Massie.

“Someone thinks they can control my voting card by threatening my re-election. Guess what? Doesn’t work on me,” Massie responded. “Three times I’ve had a challenger who tried to be more MAGA than me. None busted 25% because my constituents prefer transparency and principles over blind allegiance.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) notably said he would support Massie’s reelection, breaking with Trump. Johnson said that he would protect the incumbent Republican lawmaker, even though Massie has been a strident critic and frequent antagonist of his.

AIPAC’s United Democracy super PAC, which ran a string of anti-Massie ads in 2024, with an eye toward his potential statewide ambitions rather than his 2024 primary race, did not respond to a request for comment.

The libertarian-minded Massie has proven popular in his district and resistant to primary challenges in the past.

Al Cross, a professor emeritus of journalism at the University of Kentucky School of Journalism and a political columnist, noted to JI that one past challenger built a campaign on Trump’s criticisms of Massie but failed to gain headway or financial backing.

“A big-money campaign could make some potentially damaging attacks on Massie, due to his voting record, but at this point I wouldn’t consider him vulnerable,” Cross said. “Trump could be all hat and no cattle on this one, but his appeal might roust up a credible opponent.”



In 2020, Massie faced Todd McMurtry, whom many saw as a viable challenger and had backing by the RJC. McMurtry’s campaign collapsed after past comments containing racist and anti-immigrant sentiments emerged. RJC and other pro-Israel groups pulled their support at that time. McMurtry ultimately won less than 20% of the primary vote.

Massie has also weathered repeated and sustained attacks from Trump, who called in 2020 for him to be expelled from the GOP.

In 2022, Claire Wirth attempted to challenge Massie, framing herself as the more pro-Trump choice, but ultimately earned just 16% of the vote.

Massie faced two challengers in 2024, neither of them serious contenders, and Massie won more than 75% of the primary vote.