JLens launches pro-Israel fund on New York Stock Exchange

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Rutgers lecturer, UNRWA official take part in Hamas-affiliat...ed webinar

Craig Goldman, Wasserman Schultz named as co-chairs of Abrah...am Accords Caucus

Santa Ana School District stops teaching ethnic studies due ...to antisemitic content

Sa’ar: Trump’s Gaza plan does not replace need to erad...icate Hamas

Sen. Bernie Moreno to host Oct. 7 orphans at Republican Sena...te meeting

Alleged violations of Israel-Egypt peace treaty ring alarm b...ells in Israel

Sen. Andy Kim says release of New Jersey hostage Edan Alexan...der still not finalized

DeSantis pick for university board chair suggested Jews shou...ldn’t be considered for ‘national leadership’

Arab leaders open to hybrid Gaza evacuation plan, Graham say...s

Rep. Dan Goldman wants to set partisanship aside on House an...tisemitism task force

U.S. seeks to speed up hostage releases, Rubio says in Israe...l

Andrew Cuomo readying NYC mayoral campaign launch

Deborah Lipstadt had concerns of a ‘double standard’ for Isr...ael during the Biden administration

Linda McMahon vows to defund universities that do not addres...s antisemitism on campus

Elbridge Colby’s Pentagon nomination generates concern among... key Senate Republicans

The war on the pediatrics ward: Inside the American Academy ...of Pediatrics’ battle with antisemitism

Moderate councilman revokes endorsement of NYC comptroller c...andidate over ties to far left

New civil rights chief at Education Department has antisemit...ism experience from first Trump term

The Jewish music teacher representing a Muslim-majority coun...try at Eurovision

Gallant: ‘This dramatic day could have changed the course of... the war’

As hostages return, families of others still in Hamas captiv...ity learn of loved ones’ fates

Georgetown Law event with PFLP terror group member postponed

Trump names former Jerusalem Post CEO Tom Rose as ambassador... to Poland

Netanyahu to Jewish students in D.C.: ‘You’ve gotta fight’...

Attorney General Pam Bondi establishes task force to prosecu...te Oct. 7 crimes

Schumer says Trump’s ICC executive order removes provisions ...Democrats objected to

House Dems vote to organize formal Jewish caucus founded by ...Nadler, Wasserman Schultz, Schneider

Georgetown Law student group to host convicted member of PFL...P terror group

Schumer to co-sponsor Antisemitism Awareness Act in the Sena...te

Kushner proposed relocating Gaza population a year ago

Quick Hits

considered cash

JLens launches pro-Israel fund on New York Stock Exchange

Individuals can now purchase shares of ‘TOV,’ a collection of U.S. companies that align with Jewish values and do not support BDS

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Stock market numbers are displayed at the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on February 19, 2025 in New York City.

By
Haley Cohen
February 27, 2025

With the launch on Thursday of a new stock fund from JLens, individual investors will, for the first time, be able to invest in companies on the New York Stock Exchange that support Israel and combat antisemitism, Jewish Insider has learned.

Under the ticker symbol “TOV” — the Hebrew word for “good” — investors will have access to the JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. Index, which comprises the 500 largest U.S. public companies and screens out companies whose activities do not align with Jewish values, including supporting the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement, according to the investor advocacy organization. JLens was acquired by the Anti-Defamation League in 2022. 

Several U.S. Jewish organizations — including the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, Atlanta Jewish Foundation and Jewish Community Partners (Memphis) — have committed to invest over $100 million in seed capital to launch the new fund. 

The initiative is groundbreaking in that individuals, not just federations or other communal organizations, can invest, Ari Hoffnung, JLens managing director and ADL’s senior advisor on corporate advocacy, told JI. “Until now there’s been institutional investment vehicles,” Hofnung said. “These have minimums of $1 million and above, which is fine for a federation which has an endowment of $100 million, but most regular investors don’t have a million dollars or more to put into this.” 

Hoffnung said that TOV has “eliminated the economic barriers to Jewish values investing.” Individuals can purchase a share for just $25 on the NYSE through any online platform.  

“People of other faiths have investment vehicles that they can invest in that are affordable,” Hoffnung said. “This really represents the first time that there’s going to be a Jewish values-based product that everyone can participate in.” 

“The launch of TOV reflects the need for a strong, deliberate and innovative response to the unprecedented spike in antisemitism following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. “In the aftermath of this event, we have seen a wave of actions against corporations by the BDS movement, as well as more Jewish employees finding themselves in hostile workplaces, which demands a robust response.”

Communities that have already committed to invest in the TOV fund expressed excitement to be among the first to take part in the initiative. 

Lindsay Kopecky, chief advancement officer of the Atlanta Jewish Foundation, called it a “new tool to stand up against antisemitism and anti-Israel bias.” 

“We are proud to bring this innovative investment strategy to the Memphis Jewish community and the Jewish Foundation of Memphis investment platform,” Charles Jalenak, investment chair of Jewish Community Partners, said in a statement. “By investing philanthropic funds in TOV, our donors are provided an effective tool to take meaningful action against antisemitism and support Israel.”

Peter Chiswick, director of investments at the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago, said, “as one of the first institutional investors in TOV, we’re proud to align our endowment with the Jewish values that TOV represents.” 

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice