a holy high

The Kahn family’s long, strange trip to the D.C. pot business

Hilary Eldridge for Jewish Insider

A rabbi, his wife and their son go into the drug business together: It sounds like the plot of a television show. For the Kahn family, it’s real life. When Jeffrey Kahn left the rabbinate after three decades, he moved with his wife Stephanie, a nurse,to Israel, hoping to enjoy retirement in the Holy Land. Yet Kahn is now back in the U.S. and serving as another kind of rabbi: the Pot Rabbi, as his ID badge from the Takoma Wellness Center — Washington, D.C.’s first and largest medical marijuana dispensary — reads. On a recent tour of Takoma Wellness Center, decorated with Israeli flags and Judaica, Jeffrey and his son Josh spoke with Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutchabout overcoming neighborhood hostility, handling ever-evolving regulations, and why medical marijuana is a manifestation of their Jewish values.

Family values: Stephanie’s father suffered from multiple sclerosis, and someone suggested he try marijuana to relieve his constant pain. But it was the 1970s, and the drug was affiliated with hippies and the counterculture, and it was illegal; where was a respectable middle-aged man supposed to go to find it? Eventually, his caregiver was able to procure some. “It made a tremendous difference for him. It was almost instantaneous the first time,” Jeffrey said. But his father-in-law did not have regular access to marijuana, often leaving him in pain. “Now looking back, we know,” Jeffrey explained. “We see lots of people with MS, and we know how little can really be done pharmaceutically, and how much cannabis still is a lifesaver for so many people.” His father-in-law’s marijuana use was no shameful secret. “My kids grew up knowing that grandpa had a bong in the basement,” Jeffrey remarked.

How it works: The Kahns began thinking of opening a dispensary after Stephanie’s mother died of cancer in 2008. At the time, Americans remained skeptical of marijuana. Polling from the Pew Research Center found that, in 2010, just 41% of Americans wanted to legalize the drug. By 2019, more than two-thirds believed marijuana should be legal. After going to the city for permission in 2011, it took until 2013 for Takoma Wellness to gain the necessary approvals to set up shop. Since then, Jeffrey, Josh and Stephanie had to teach themselves the basics of cannabis, such as the differences among the nearly 100 strains they have on offer (with names like “Sour Diesel” and “Gelato”) and the different forms they offer: straight-up “flower,” edibles, topicals (like lotion) or tinctures. “The main part of how it all works is that it does work,” said Jeffrey. “There are people who come once and never come back, but they’re few and far between. Most people do find some satisfaction.”

Land of marijuana and honey: The Kahns faced local opposition from the beginning. They had to teach skeptical neighbors that their business would not be a headshop but a legitimate community institution, and it would actually help people. In the beginning, the whole family was “working with the neighbors and having tons of meetings,” Jeffrey recalled. It didn’t all go well, he said: “There were screaming matches.” One group that never gave his family a hard time? The Jewish community. “Jewish support has been tremendous,” Jeffrey said. Women of Reform Judaism, the women’s arm of the Reform movement, passed a policy statement in support of medical marijuana in 1999, long before it was widely popular in the U.S. Israel is known as a global cannabis research hub, and the country legalized medical marijuana in the early 1990s.

