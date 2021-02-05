Who’s watching what, Week 46

As in-person convenings across the country have been rendered impossible due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizations have taken to the internet to connect with supporters and expand their reach. Since the start of the pandemic, Jewish Insider has compiled statistics, released weekly, on the webinars and online events being held across the community.

Week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4:

3,704 — Jews United for Democracy and Justice, 2/3: “American at a Crossroads” feat. Max Boot and Madeleine Brand 1,877 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 2/1: “This is What Jewish Looks Like” feat. Rebecca Walker 738 — American Jewish Committee, 2/1: “Around the World with AJC CEO David Harris” 582 — The Forward, 2/4: “White Supremacy and Far-right Extremism: Is the Capitol Siege the End or the Beginning?” 550 — Moment Magazine, 2/2: “Things Calvin Trillin Forgot to Say” 541 — American Jewish University, 2/2: “Behind City of a Thousand Gates: Author Talk” feat. Rebecca Sacks and Deb Engel Kollin 473 — Israel Policy Forum, 2/2: “The Biden Administration Facing the Middle East” feat. Elisa Catalono Ewers and Kaleigh Thomas 381 — American Jewish Committee, 2/4: “Celebrating 40 Years: AJC-Konrad Adenauer Foundation Leadership Exchange Program” 249 — American Zionist Movement, 2/2: “i24 Keynote: Spotlight on AZM Organizations” 241 — The Forward, 2/2: “Meet the Forward 50” 221 —American Jewish University, 2/4: “Leftovers Reimagined: A Conversation with Jackie Tohn” feat. Dr. Rotem Rozental 121 — Haberman Institute, 2/3: “Conversations: Ideas and Events Shaping American Jewish Life (Session #1)” feat. David Epstein 48 —Maccabi USA, 2/1: “Larry Berger, Senior Producer, USA Today Sports” 46 —Maccabi USA, 2/2: “Inspirational Sport stories – Maccabi movement celebrates 100-year anniversary”

All figures are verified by Jewish Insider prior to publication. To be considered for future reports, email [email protected].