TRANSITIONS

RJC names top political strategist, veteran RNC counsel to its board

The Republican Jewish Coalition announced on Wednesday that it had elected Dan Conston, the former president of the Congressional Leadership Fund, and Charlie Spies, a veteran elections attorney, and philanthropist David Gemunder to its board of directors.

Conston, a longtime ally of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), led the House GOP campaign arm for six years before departing last December to launch Watchtower Strategy alongside McCarthy. During his time leading CLF, Conston was among those credited with helping House Republicans secure a majority in 2022 and keep the lower chamber in GOP control in 2024.

“The RJC is a tremendous organization, and the fight for the American Jewish vote is as important as ever. I’m excited to help them as they look to expand their reach in key races and move more voters to the Republican Party,” Conston told Jewish Insider of his election to RJC’s board.

Spies briefly served as chief counsel to the Republican National Committee last year as President Donald Trump was reshaping the organization, but only stayed in the role for about two months. He advised the presidential campaigns of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush in 2016 and former Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) in 2008. Spies also launched Right to Rise, the super PAC Bush used in the 2016 cycle, and Restore our Future, the PAC used by Romney in 2008, and has served as an advisor to Rep. John James (R-MI).

In addition to his philanthropic work, Gemunder is a corporate attorney with AEGIS Law in Tampa, Fla., who has served on the boards of Hillel International and Secure Community Network.

“It is a pleasure to welcome our newest board members, each of whom is an accomplished, dedicated American patriot, and a strong defender of the U.S. Jewish community and of Israel,” RJC Chairman Norm Coleman said in a statement. “On behalf of our entire Board, I look forward to working with these new Board members as we grow and enhance our capabilities leading into the 2026 elections.”