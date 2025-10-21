Word on the Street

President Donald Trump will appear at a fundraiser for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) next month, as the veteran senator seeks reelection; the event, a golf tournament, marks Trump’s first in-person fundraiser of the 2026 cycle…

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) told reporters that he hoped the Trump administration would withdraw its nomination of Paul Ingrassia to lead the Office of Special Counsel following the publication of racist and antisemitic text messages in which Ingrassia bragged he has a “Nazi streak,” saying that even if a vote were to be held, it would fail…

The Wall Street Journal spotlights the “power struggle” that has emerged between Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Jared Isaacman, whose nomination to head NASA was pulled by the Trump administration earlier this year; Isaacman is reportedly back in contention for the role and interviewed last week with Duffy, who has been leading the agency in an interim capacity and wants to continue his leadership of the U.S. space program…

In an interview with J. Weekly, The Jewish News of California, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who is leading a House push for U.S. recognition of a Palestinian state and has faced recent criticism for his appearance at a conference in which some speakers defended Hamas’ actions as “resistance,” said he believes “that Zionism is self-determination of the Jewish people, and the right for Israel to exist. And I support that”…

Former Sen. John Sununu (R-NH) is expected this week to launch his bid for his old seat, which he lost in 2008…

All but two of the nine universities that were presented by the Trump administration with a “compact” to be prioritized for federal grants in exchange for admissions, programming and staffing concessions declined to endorse the plan; the University of Texas and Vanderbilt University did not reject the proposal outright but appeared to approach it with some hesitation…

Graham Platner, a Democrat running for Senate in Maine, dismissed speculation that a skull-and-crossbones tattoo on his chest is a Nazi symbol; “I am not a secret Nazi,” he told the “Pod Save America” podcast, adding, “Actually, if you read through my Reddit comments, I think you can pretty much figure out where I stand on Nazism and antisemitism and racism in general. I would say a lifelong opponent”…

The New York Times interviews James Snyder, the director of New York’s Jewish Museum, ahead of its reopening on Friday after a two-year renovation process…

The president-elect of the Oxford Union who was ousted in a no-confidence vote that he himself called is disputing the results of the voting…

Tablet looks at the ongoing legal battle over a Baghdad property that had belonged to an Iraqi Jewish family forced to flee during the Farhud that has been used by France as its embassy for more than 50 years…

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar called for a “renewal” of ties between Israel and Bolivia following the election of Rodrigo Paz as president earlier this week; La Paz severed relations with Israel in October 2023…

Israeli officials identified the body of Sgt. Maj. Tal Haimi, who was killed during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and whose remains were repatriated from Gaza on Monday…

The Associated Press reports on satellite images that appear to indicate the construction of an airstrip on Yemen’s Zuqar Island, believed to be backed by anti-Houthi forces in the region…

New York Times investigative journalist Jodi Kantor is moving to the outlet’s Supreme Court team in its Washington bureau…

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation suspended its operations following the implementation of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as it faces financial and leadership challenges, including the departure of Rev. Johnnie Moore as the group’s head…

Ali Shamkhani, the senior Iranian official who led the country’s crackdown on head coverings, is under fire following the leak of video taken from his daughter’s wedding earlier this year, in which he can be seen escorting his daughter, who is wearing a revealing dress and does not have her hair covered, down the aisle; Shamkhani’s similarly dressed wife also appears in the video…

Retired Rear Adm. John Kirby, who served as the national security spokesman during the Biden administration, is joining the University of Chicago as the director of the school’s Institute of Politics…

Chess grandmaster Daniel “Danya” Naroditsky died at 29…