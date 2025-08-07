Exclusive
How Hamas directs the distribution of cash from aid groups in Gaza: report
A new report from NGO Monitor describes the ‘workaround’ used by international aid groups to continue flow of aid to Gaza despite Hamas involvement
Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images
Amid an international outcry over the humanitarian conditions in Gaza, Israel and the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation have repeatedly pointed to Hamas’ practice of diverting and disrupting the distribution of aid that officials say has entered Gaza unimpeded as one...
Become a premium subscriber