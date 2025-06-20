Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Chance for Diplomacy

Rahm Emanuel sees ‘flashing yellow light’ on U.S. strike on Iran

Emanuel, a potential presidential candidate, said he would only support a strike after Israeli military and American diplomatic options had been exhausted

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rahm Emanuel, former mayor of Chicago and former chief of staff in the Obama White House, testifies during a confirmation hearing before Senate Foreign Relations Committee at Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill October 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

By
Jake Schlanger
June 20, 2025

Former U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, speaking to CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins on Thursday night, said he sees “a flashing yellow light” when it comes to a potential U.S. strike on the underground Iranian nuclear site at Fordow.

Emanuel, who is eyeing a 2028 presidential run, said he would not support a U.S. strike on Fordow until Israel’s military options had “run its course” and the U.S. had exhausted diplomatic options, within a limited time frame.

Reaching back to his time as a senior advisor to President Bill Clinton, he explained Clinton’s decision not to strike North Korea’s nuclear program in 1994. Clinton’s national security team, Emanuel explained, was saying “basically — bomb North Korea. President Carter, having gone there [to North Korea on a private diplomatic mission], messed it up and messed up that opportunity. And now you have a nuclear North Korea.” It was a decision, Emanuel said, that “haunted” him.

Despite this, Emanuel argued for prioritizing a diplomatic solution over using military force to ensure that the U.S. preserves its options in responding to Iran. He explained he believes the Trump administration — given Iran’s isolation — still has room for negotiating a deal that improves on the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“Russia has been kicked out of Syria. The rest of the world now sees that, when the chips are down, Russia, China and North Korea are nowhere to be found near Iran. You’re on your own,” Emanuel said. “And there’s a play here that this Axis of Resistance has been found to be very thin gruel.” 

In addition to Iran’s diplomatic isolation, Emanuel argued that two of Israel’s greatest concerns with the JCPOA — Iran’s terror proxy activity and ballistic missile capacity — have now been largely nullified as a result of Israel’s post-Oct. 7 military successes.

In the interview, Emanuel also confirmed he’s “evaluating” the possibility of a presidential run. “I have been there, I have something I think I can offer, but I haven’t made that decision.”

