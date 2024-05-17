Bodies of three Israeli hostages recovered in Gaza

Two were known to have been killed on Oct. 7

The bodies of three Israeli hostages were recovered in Gaza on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces announced in a press statement issued just before the start of Shabbat.

In an overnight operation, the IDF found the bodies of Itzhak Gelerenter, 53, Amit Buskila, 28, and Shani Louk, 23. All three had been killed at the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, and their bodies were taken by Hamas to Gaza.

Israeli leaders pledged to bring home all of the hostages remaining in Gaza.

“We will return all of our hostages — living and deceased alike,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said, “We all carry the hope and prayer for the speedy return of all the other hostages.”

The IDF had already determined that Buskila and Louk were killed on Oct. 7, but Gelerenter’s death was not previously publicly known.