Worthy Reads

Protest Politics: Politico’s Eugene Daniels looks at how “protest culture” is playing out in the halls of government in Washington, following a spate of anonymous letters from staffers critical of the Biden administration’s Israel policy. “In years past, it would be exceedingly rare for officials inside a White House to attempt to influence their own boss by going public with an internal disagreement over principle within his administration — at least without quitting first. Leaks to the press from administration officials have been a hallmark of political reporting for generations. And during the George W. Bush years, top White House aides occasionally went public to air their disagreements. But that was only after leaving their jobs first. ‘The bargain a staffer strikes has always been this: You get to influence the decisions of the most powerful government in the history of the world,’ said Paul Begala, who worked alongside [James] Carville in the Clinton White House. ‘In exchange for that influence, you agree to back the final decision even if it goes against your advice. If confronted with a decision that crosses one’s ethical, moral, social, political lines, the choice is clear: Shut up and support it, or resign.’” [Politico]

Mayor’s Mission: In The New York Times, Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi calls for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “It is undeniable that this war has brought a heavy cost to both sides. We trust the Israel Defense Forces’ commitment to minimizing civilian casualties and safeguarding our soldiers and hostages, but even the most ethical and advanced military cannot avoid tragic outcomes when facing an enemy that uses its own people as human shields. The world must understand that Israel’s fight is existential, that we will not cease until the Hamas threat is eradicated. The collective memory of Sderot’s people as refugees, the roots they planted and the homes they built are powerful testaments to our existence — we have no place else to go. Equally important is our commitment to rescue the hostages languishing in captivity in Gaza — 136, although two-dozen are presumed dead — including Sderot’s own Michel Nisenbaum, who was abducted while trying to save his granddaughter from the Hamas onslaught.” [NYTimes]

Talking Truth: In The Wall Street Journal, William Galston suggests that former Harvard President Claudine Gay’s resignation provides an opportunity to reflect on the “larger issues” now associated with her tenure. “In the apology Ms. Gay offered after her disastrous congressional testimony, she said that she had failed to convey ‘my truth.’ As several commentators have observed, this phrase is the tip of an epistemological iceberg. It stands for the proposition that the truth doesn’t exist and that the quest for it is futile. Instead, there are multiple ‘perspectives,’ each rooted in the position, experiences and sentiments of individuals or of groups in similar positions. If so, Harvard’s motto, ‘Veritas,’ expresses an antique metaphysics that should no longer guide the academy’s aspirations. … John Stuart Mill famously said, ‘He who knows only his own side of the case knows little of that.’ In testing the strength of an argument, the presence — and clash — of multiple views is essential. This kind of diversity is central to the purpose of the university, which is why the dominance of a single point of view in the faculty and student body is so damaging to the academic mission. If people with unpopular views are cowed into silence, everyone loses and the search for truth is impeded.” [WSJ]

MIT Departure: In The Free Press, MIT lecturer Mauricio Karchmer explains his resignation from the institution, which comes in response to its handling of the post-Oct. 7 atmosphere on campus. “Students at MIT and other elite colleges have been radicalized by faculty members who have encouraged and even led the student body to become social justice warriors, supporting their highly progressive political beliefs. America’s brightest minds are being manipulated by a force they don’t even understand to adopt a narrow view of the world. That this is happening at a place where they’re meant to be exploring a wealth of ideas and have their thinking challenged shocks me. … My letter stated, in part: ‘I cannot continue teaching Algorithms to those who lack the most basic critical thinking skills or emotional intelligence. Nor can I teach those who condemn my Jewish identity or my support for Israel’s right to exist in peace with its neighbors.’ My boss asked me to reconsider. But my mind was already made up. It has been one month since I’ve resigned, and for now, I’m spending a lot of time reflecting. I still have hope MIT can return to its roots — offering one of the best science and engineering educations in the world — and that the good forces can beat the bad.” [FreePress]



A Bridge Too Far: City Journal’s Nicole Gelinas calls for New York officials to take action against protesters whose demonstrations bring parts of the city to a standstill. “It’s not just the disruptions themselves that wreak havoc, but their unpredictability. Anyone venturing into or out of a busy area of New York City, on any form of transportation, including on foot, must contend with the risk that his route will be blocked and delayed without warning. Even some ‘minor’ inconveniences aren’t really minor — airlines had to delay flights on New Year’s Day when crew couldn’t get to their planes at JFK on time — and these blockages can cause danger, too, stalling emergency vehicles. Moreover, though there is no excuse for violence, frustrated motorists inevitably lash out at protesters, as one stranded driver did Monday, shoving a man standing in the roadway; inevitably, unless police quickly reassert order, people will try to do it themselves, with eventual tragic results. This fresh deterrent to spending time or money in the city comes when most people still haven’t returned to four- or five-day-a-week commutes. Tourist trips, too, remain well below pre-Covid levels, with 8 percent fewer hotel rooms sold last year relative to 2019, and Broadway still missing 17 percent of its pre-2020 attendees.” [CityJournal]