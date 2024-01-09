Anti-Israel demonstrators scream at congressman, wife and children outside his home

Anti-Israel protesters screamed at Rep. Kevin Mullin (D-CA) and his wife outside their home in the California Bay Area as they escorted their young sons to their car, video shared by the demonstrators shows.

In video posted by protest organizers on Jan. 6, demonstrators — some of them with bullhorns and several of them filming on their phones — can be seen shouting at Mullin as he walked with his wife and small children from his home’s front door to a car parked on the street in the middle of the protest crowd.

“I hope, God forbid, nothing ever happens to your children one day, like Palestinian children in Gaza,” a protester told Mullin and his family.

“You serve the United States of America, not the united slaves of Israel,” another man shouted.

After Mullin told the group that he’d be happy to meet with them at his office, the demonstrators began shouting louder, standing near the open back door to Mullin’s car where his children were sitting. Multiple police officers can be seen keeping the protesters away from Mullin and his family.

“You’re lying, you say these little talking points all the time. You’re a liar and a coward. You’re showing that,” one person screamed. “We are going to follow you everywhere. Every restaurant, every game, every business matter.”

In a second clip, the demonstrators targeted their taunts toward Mullin’s wife.

“You are a woman and you are married to a congressperson with power. How do you sleep next to him every night when you have children in your home?” one person shouted, while others yelled “shame on you.”

As Mullin’s car pulled away, another protester said, “Don’t take your daughters home tomorrow” — Mullin has two sons so it’s not clear what this taunt meant — and demonstrators began a chant of “Kevin, Kevin, you can’t hide. We’ll be waiting right outside.”

Mullin has not called for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas but has expressed concerns about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s “indiscriminate bombing campaign” in the West Bank and Netanyahu’s ties to extremists. Mullin said in a statement that peace is not possible until Hamas disarms and releases its remaining hostages.

His office did not respond to a request for comment.

The demonstration is the latest in a series that has targeted Mullin at his home and elsewhere. Demonstrators confronted him outside his house on Christmas Eve, and knocked on his door and attempted to speak through it twice on Christmas day. According to the demonstrators, Mullin called police during their second visit on Christmas.

Demonstrators also heckled the congressman outside an event in a suburban neighborhood, at one point delving into a wide-ranging rant claiming that Starbucks orders, Amazon packages and Disney movies are funding genocide, and leveling personal insults at Mullin, calling him “greasy hair.”

Such demonstrations by anti-Israel organizers have increasingly targeted lawmakers at their congressional offices, their homes and public events. Elsewhere in the Bay Area, protesters have repeatedly gathered outside Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) home, where her husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked in late 2022.