Worthy Reads

Campus Conduct: In The New York Times, Dr. Zeke Emanuel calls on universities to recenter the teaching of ethics and morality on campus. “Ethics are rarely either/or. It is possible to condemn the barbarism of Hamas and condemn the endless Israeli occupation of the West Bank. So, too, is it possible to condemn the treatment of women and the L.G.B.T.Q. community in Arab lands and the attempt by right-wing Israeli politicians to neuter Israel’s Supreme Court. But without the ability to distinguish between right and wrong, and to recognize the fallacies of moral equivalence, students won’t be able to marshal the nuanced reasoning and a careful assessment of responsibility required in times like these. We in the academy need to look more deeply at how it is possible that so many undergraduates, graduate students, law students and faculty at our nation’s finest colleges and universities could have such moral blinders. We need to ask ourselves: What is in our curriculums? What do we think it means to be well educated? What moral stands are we taking? The timidity of many university leaders in condemning the Hamas massacre and antisemitism more generally offers the wrong example. Leaders need to lead.” [NYTimes]

Biden Time:The Atlantic’s Franklin Foer weighs in on President Joe Biden’s strategy of embracing Israeli leadership during times of crisis as the president touches down in Israel for a day of meetings. “In 2014, Israel’s war with Hamas extended across 50 days. In 2021, when Biden deployed his Hug Bibi strategy, the conflict lasted 11. Biden persuaded Netanyahu to wrap up the attack on Gaza in a call where he told him, ‘Hey, man, we’re out of runway here.’ This visit to Tel Aviv needs to be understood as the high-risk version of the same approach. By banking emotional capital with the Israeli public, he has acquired a position of leverage, from which he will privately prod the coalition government to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. His Socratic questioning can help sharpen Israeli thinking at a moment when emotions cloud judgment. This is a matter of American interest, as Biden tries to preserve the possibility of a regional peace deal, and to prevent the economic disaster of a wider war. And now his own political future depends on a warm embrace.” [TheAtlantic]

New Hate: In The Wall Street Journal, Ruth Wisse posits that anti-Zionism is more dangerous than antisemitism alone. “To blame Israel for occupying Arab land, it was necessary to keep the Palestinian population permanently displaced. That is why the Arab League never accepted the partition of Palestine and why the Palestinians have never built their state in the West Bank or Gaza. Anti-Zionism demands the continuing sacrifice of the Palestinians. The destruction of Gaza is the real object of the Hamas attack on Israel. Butchering Jews to prove Arab bravery was the minor goal, but the main goal was to ensure that Jews are blamed for killing Palestinians. Anti-Zionism misdirects attention from its carriers to its target, and even those of us who stand with Israel are inclined to follow their pointing finger. Will Israel overreact? How long can it expect American and Western support? How could Israel have allowed such a failure of intelligence? All such focus ought instead to be trained on the perpetrators — who will multiply unless they are contained.” [WSJ]

Learning from the Past: For CNN, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), drawing on his experiences in Iraq, writes that Israel needs to consider a plan for what happens after Hamas is dismantled. “To be sure, there are some fundamental differences between Israel’s war with Hamas and America’s war in Iraq. Israel is responding to an attack from within by a terrorist organization seeking to wreak havoc in Israel and across the region. In contrast, a coalition of countries invaded Iraq seeking to displace a brutal dictator who we thought had weapons of mass destruction — and in the process, we created an insurgency. In one case, the insurgency was the cause of the conflict, and in the other, the insurgency was the result. But we nevertheless learned valuable lessons that Israel should take seriously. Countering an insurgency is Israel’s task in Gaza just as it was America’s challenge in Iraq and Afghanistan. Israel’s military victory in Gaza will be hard enough, but its government should explain their plan for the day after, a plan for the future of Gaza. If they simply kill a lot of Hamas terrorists and leave Gaza a smoldering mess, they’ll have the same problem they do today — much like America did after the first time we conquered Najaf.” [CNN]

Word from Washington: In Real Clear Politics, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) explains how the Biden administration and Congress can work together to support Israel. “Contrary to the propaganda spawned by Hamas supporters in America and around the world, the Iran-backed group is not a band of freedom fighters. It is a bunch of savages whose explicit, stated goal is to drive every Jew out of the region and replace Israel with an Islamic fundamentalist state stretching from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. No one can be expected to coexist with, much less empower, people dedicated to their annihilation. Any nation facing this kind of threat has every right to degrade and destroy the enemy. This is what Israel must do to Hamas, and America must help its ally until the job is done. Israel is not asking for a single American soldier. They are not asking America to conduct air strikes. And they are not asking us to preemptively start a war with Iran, as some others are suggesting us to do. What Israel has asked for, and what we have already committed to providing in a situation such as this, is the military resupply necessary to defeat their enemies.” [RealClearPolitics]



Words on War: In the Times of Israel, Yossi Klein Halevi lays out Israel’s objectives as it seeks to root out Hamas. “The outpouring of sympathy for Israel was good for our souls, especially in those traumatic first days. But we all knew that much of that sympathy would begin to evaporate with the terrible scenes of devastation in Gaza. And we also knew that, given the choice, we preferred to be condemned than pitied. Necessarily, in the immediate aftermath of the massacre, we disseminated the atrocity photos and brought foreign journalists to the scene of the slaughter. But in the face of growing suffering in Gaza, the political effectiveness of those images is fading. We need to make our case against Hamas not by seeking the world’s pity but its understanding. We are not engaged with the Palestinians in a competition for victimhood. The Palestinians will always win that competition, and rightly so. In opting for power, the Jewish people opted out of the victimhood competition. There is a price to pay for the loss of innocence. We have no choice but to own it.” [TOI]