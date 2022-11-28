Worthy Reads

👋 Bennett Looks Back: Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett penned an opinion piece for The New York Times, reflecting on the conditions that made possible the formation of his unity government, and what held the coalition together for a year. “I established the 70/70 rule. About 70 percent of Israelis agree on 70 percent of the issues. We all agree that we need better trains and roads, better education, more security and a lower cost of living. However, we disagree on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, religion and state and the desired nature of our legal system. So my government focused on getting the 70 percent done, as opposed to endlessly wrangling over the issues we didn’t agree on. We all agreed that this government will neither insist on Israeli sovereignty for territories nor hand them over to Palestinians. Similarly, we decided we would not legislate on any disputed religious or legal matters. When you neutralize the most politically sensitive issues, ministers from left and right saw each other as decent people working for the good of Israel and not as the demons we had been calling each other. We called ourselves a good-will government. We proved to ourselves and to those outside our coalition that people with radically different political opinions can work incredibly well together. The world is more polarized than ever. The model we presented was one of cooperation and unity. Of transcending your tribe for the good of your nation.” [NYTimes]

🇹🇷 What’s in a Name:The Wall Street Journal’s Vivian Salama spotlights Ankara’s effort to rebrand the country’s name as Türkiye, instead of Turkey, though the move has been slow to catch on among some allies, including Washington. “A State Department spokesman said: ‘It’s less important what we call our Turkish allies and more how we speak about them and the important work we do together.’ Explanations for the hesitation vary. Many officials said the agency will likely follow suit eventually. Some at the NSC said people there weren’t even aware the State Department hadn’t made a change. ‘The umlaut is a pain in the ass to type,’ said another official, echoing many others, about making a u with two dots on an English-language keyboard. And several noted there’s a sense the name shift was a nationalistic move to divert attention from the country’s economic woes ahead of next year’s elections. The Turkish foreign ministry didn’t respond to a request for comment on the reasons behind the change. Still, Soner Cagaptay, a Turkish-American political scientist at the Washington Institute think tank said: ‘If you want to get on Erdogan’s good side these days, you want to call Turkey Türkiye.’” [WSJ]

📽️ Spielberg’s Jewish Mother:The Wall Street Journal‘s Ellen Gamerman interviews actress Michelle Williams about her portrayal of Steven Spielberg’s mother in his semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans,” which opened last week. “Any female performers, but especially non-Jewish ones, would be scrutinized for how they navigate the tricky role of the Jewish mother. Too subtle and they risk neutering the character’s ethnicity. Too broad and they lapse into caricature. ‘If she says she doesn’t want her son to become a doctor or a lawyer, overall that’s a net win,’ Marjorie Ingall, author of the Jewish parenting book Mamaleh Knows Best, said about the potential reception of Mitzi. Ms. Williams is a four-time Oscar nominee and critical darling who has the potential to imbue the role with real humanity, Ms. Ingall said, but some audiences might not like that when a Jewish mother finally speaks in a different voice, it’s a non-Jewish actress who gets to say the words. ‘I can see how for a lot of people it’s going to be problematic,’ she said. Mr. Spielberg said he sensed a soul in Ms. Williams who, while not a carbon copy of his mother, connected him to many of his childhood memories. ‘She felt more like my mom than anyone I could have imagined,’ he said, ‘and that’s the only consideration in a story more personal to me than any story I’ve ever brought to the movies.’” [WSJ]