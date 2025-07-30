maximum pressure
Treasury targets illicit Iranian, Russian oil network run by son of advisor to Iranian supreme leader
The administration says the move is part of President Trump’s ‘renewed maximum pressure campaign’
J. David Ake/Getty Images
The Treasury Department announced on Wednesday that it sanctioned an illicit Iranian shipping empire run by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the son of a prominent Iranian government official. According to officials at the Treasury Department, the new sanctions — targeting...
Become a premium subscriber